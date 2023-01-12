Angelina Jolie Recreated One of Her '90s Red Carpet Looks for a Mother-Daughter Outing With Zahara

Angelina Jolie's latest outfit may be new, but her pairing of a cape with a slip dress is actually a fashion throwback. Yesterday, the actress stepped out for a mother-daughter date with her 18-year-old child Zahara at Lincoln Center in New York City, and in the process, she recreated one of her memorable red carpet looks from the '90s.



For the weekday outing, Angelina layered a black velvet cape over a pearl-colored silk slip dress that was almost an exact replica of the outfit she wore to the 1997 Cable Ace Awards. Back then, Angie draped a similar smooth cape over her shoulders while wearing a lilac floor-length slip underneath — this time, in satin. Meanwhile, her accessories remained relatively the same, as she finished off her look with nude pointed-toe heels and a black Saint Laurent clutch.

Zahara also looked glamorous in a red-orange patterned dress, which she styled with Converse sneakers and a black winter jacket.

The stylish duo were spotted for yet another street style moment earlier that same day. The pair walked hand-in-hand while showing their two distinctive takes on casual-wear. Angelina, for her part, elevated her all-neutral ensemble with a black wrap coat and a pair of heeled booties, while Zahara looked cozy in a fluffy coat, a blue sweater, and tapered black pants.