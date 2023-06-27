Angelina Jolie Embraced Quiet Luxury in a Sleek Ivory Trench Coat

Angelina Jolie has been the face of quiet luxury long before the age of Sofia Richie and stealth wealth (recall her plain white tee and maxiskirt look to grab a street dog or her unlikely sweatshirt and silk skirt combo). Her latest look serves a reminder to trend bandwagoners that she did it first and continues to reign as the queen of quiet luxury.

On Monday, Jolie was spotted out in New York City with three of her kids, including Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Jolie opted for a sleek ivory trench coat to combat the gloomy humid weather, which she wore belted over a black mididress with a front slit. A white Valentino crossbody purse and black pointy-toed pumps completed the look, which she accessorized with diamond earrings, a gold bangle, a matching ring, and black aviator sunglasses.

Her hair, which she recently lightened to create the It color of the summer (a celebrity-approved caramel blonde) was worn straight with a deep side part. Her glam was simple to coincide with her subtly rich outfit and included feathery lashes and a glossy beige lip, accentuating her famous pout.

Getty Images

Her son, Pax, kept things more casual in a long gray crewneck layered over a white T-shirt and styled with slouchy black trousers and cream-colored sneakers.

Jolie is putting her stealth wealth fashion sense to work in a new collaboration with esteemed fashion house Chloé called Atelier Jolie. Ever since the luxury brand received their B Corp status in 2021, Jolie has been clamoring to team up with them.

“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp," she said in a statement earlier this month when announcing the partnership. "It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection."