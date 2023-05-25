I'm Making Angelina Jolie's Comfy Platform Sandals a Part of My Summer Uniform, and Similar Pairs Start at $37

When Angelina Jolie stepped out in New York City earlier this week in a white, flowing Brunello Cucinelli dress with a cream tote bag, the actress was a vision of summer. Her all-white ensemble came to a finish at her feet where Jolie donned a pair of chunky platform sandals that I couldn’t help but think, “I need immediately.” If I was looking for a summer shoe to wear on repeat, this was it.

While platform sandals have long been a quintessential summer shoe — as well as a Jolie closet staple — the Chloé pair she wore brought something new to the classic with its gold hardware and lugged sole, which made the shoes not just look cute, but look walkable, too. The ridged rubber soles, leather uppers, and ankle straps were there to provide style as well as stabilization with each step, making me realize that, in the world of shoes, practicality and fashion can overlap.

Because her exact pair — even on sale — is over $600, I set out to find similar styles of the versatile shoe that pairs just as well with an ethereal sundress as it does wide leg jeans for less. And I found seven you can shop today, with prices starting at just $37.

This pair from Amazon is available in seven different styles, ranging from differences in the color to the buckle. Like Jolie’s pair, this pick features that thick lugged sole and stabilization thanks to a strap that secures around the back of the ankle. Shoppers rave that these are “unbelievably comfortable,” with one person writing that they wore them for seven hours “and had no complaints.” Another customer who bought them for their rehearsal dinner said that they “wore them for hours on end, including some serious dancing, and there was not a moment where they felt uncomfortable.”

Shop now: $37 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Dr. Scholl’s Dublin Platform Sandal is a must for those who don’t want to compromise on comfort. The orthopedic-approved shoes have grippy rubber soles and shock-absorbing insoles that find a balance between cushion-y and supportive. One shopper described the feel as “like walking on a cloud,” noting that the straps don’t cut into their skin, while another person shared that they wear the “super supportive, sleek, and sexy” sandals for nearly everything. “These shoes are great for a full day of work, running around, and getting things done,” they wrote, adding that they’ve worn them with everything from “dresses and pant suits [to] skirts.”

Shop now: $56 (Originally $100); drschollsshoes.com

Timberland’s Everleigh Platform Sandal in white is now 30 percent off at Nordstrom. With its velcro-closures and cushioned OrthoLite footbed, this pick is on the sportier side, but by pairing those practical components with a stylish platform, Timberland gave this sandal the ultimate versatility. “I wear it with jeans, dresses, and am waiting for shorts season to begin,” said one “obsessed” customer who can wear the shoes “all day and not have tired feet.”

Shop now: $77 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Angelina Jolie reminded me that I don’t have to forfeit comfort for style with her Chloé shoes, and right now, I’m adding a similar pair that I plan to wear on repeat to my summer wardrobe. Shop more lookalike styles — including expanded colorways — below.

Shop now: $75 (Originally $150); nordstromrack.com

Shop now: $89; ae.com

Shop now: $97 with code WARMUP (Originally $138); madewell.com

Shop now: $280; nordstrom.com