Angelina Jolie Just Got New Middle-Finger Tattoos

And before you ask, they have nothing to do with Brad Pitt.

Published on August 23, 2023 @ 05:12PM
Angelina Jolie
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Whether or not she's wearing seasonally appropriate outerwear, there's no doubt that underneath any sort of coat or jacket, Angelina Jolie still has her very impressive collection of ink. And today, Entertainment Tonight reports that she just added to that extensive array of tattoos with brand-new additions on each of her middle fingers.

Famed tattoo artist Mr. K, who works at celeb-beloved Bang Bang in New York, shared a photo on his Instagram, though he did blur out the art for now, promising that there'd be a reveal soon. The image showed Jolie's open hands with two blurred bars over her middle fingers and the secretive nature of the post led many people to speculate that the new ink had something to do with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Mr. K was quick to assure everyone that it wasn't the case, however, commenting, "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," before promising to post the actual tattoo "very soon." 

In addition to her new finger tattoos, she has a famous body of work, including many, many tattoos on her back including a large tiger and several on her arms. Sources say she has upwards of 20 pieces, including script on the back of her neck that reads "know your rights" and a dragon on her lower back.

Angelina Jolie's tattoos

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

She has also modified a few of her tattoos, covering one that had the Japanese symbol for "death" with a Khmer prayer. Translated, it reads, "May your enemies run far away from you; If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always; Your beauty will be that of Apsara; Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides.”

