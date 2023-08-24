Angelina Jolie Actually Showed Off Her New Finger Tattoos Before They Hit Instagram

Yesterday, Angelina Jolie's newest tattoos made headlines when famed artist Mr. K shared a sneak peek of them on Instagram. He promised that he'd do an official reveal eventually, but eagle-eyed Jolie fans noticed that she'd been out and about with the new ink earlier this week. The tiny tattoos were just so small that nobody really saw them until they got their time in the spotlight. So, it won't take an official unveiling, because the new art, which is — at least on one side — a tiny fine-line dagger, got snapped on Monday.

While she was out and about in New York, Jolie flashed the micro tattoo while wearing a sleek and stealthy black coat. Her right hand also got a new tattoo, according to Mr. K., but she was holding a Celine tote in that hand, so there's no way to confirm (for now) that she got a matching set or decided to pick something different on her right middle finger.

Paolo Pizzi/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Naturally, some people assumed that the placement could be a dig at Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, but Mr. K was quick to shut those rumors down. Under his post, he commented, "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," before adding that he'd show off the work without being blurred out "very soon."



Of course, Jolie's newest tattoos probably won't be her last. Sources close to the Oscar winner say she has upwards of 20 pieces, including some cover-ups, so there's probably no doubt that her collection will continue to grow.

