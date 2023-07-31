Angelina Jolie Flawlessly Executed One of Summer's Hardest Color Combinations

Before quiet luxury and stealth wealth were trending on TikTok, Angelina Jolie was the original purveyor of the trends. The actress and activist has always had a way of turning understated staples into elevated looks. Her most recent ensemble mastered one of the hardest summer trends to execute while staying classic and sophisticated.

On Sunday, the star was spotted in Rome living her best la dolce vita in a stark white silk dress paired with a cream-colored double-breasted blazer. Although the two neutrals differed in color, the look went together seamlessly. She accessorized with a black quilted clutch handbag, a gold bangle, several diamond earrings, a matching ring, and large black sunglasses with translucent lenses. Her dark hair was pulled back into an effortless bun, and she kept her glam very minimal.

Just last month, Jolie was photographed in New York City with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt with the same signature luxe aesthetic, but this time, she traded in her ivories for an all-black OOTD, a move on par with NYC's go-to uniform. She wore a plunging long-sleeve midi dress with a large midsection belt accessorized by a YSL wristlet, matching pointy-toe heels, and oversized oval sunnies. This time she wore her sun-kissed caramel hair down and parted in the middle.

For his part, Pax wore black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a gray baggy button-down with graphic lettering emblazoned on one side of the chest.