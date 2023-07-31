Angelina Jolie Flawlessly Executed One of Summer's Hardest Color Combinations

A masterclass in stealth wealth.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 @ 12:01PM
Angelina Jolie Cream on White in Rome
Photo:

Getty Images

Before quiet luxury and stealth wealth were trending on TikTok, Angelina Jolie was the original purveyor of the trends. The actress and activist has always had a way of turning understated staples into elevated looks. Her most recent ensemble mastered one of the hardest summer trends to execute while staying classic and sophisticated.

On Sunday, the star was spotted in Rome living her best la dolce vita in a stark white silk dress paired with a cream-colored double-breasted blazer. Although the two neutrals differed in color, the look went together seamlessly. She accessorized with a black quilted clutch handbag, a gold bangle, several diamond earrings, a matching ring, and large black sunglasses with translucent lenses. Her dark hair was pulled back into an effortless bun, and she kept her glam very minimal.

Angelina Jolie Cream on White in Rome

Getty Images

Just last month, Jolie was photographed in New York City with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt with the same signature luxe aesthetic, but this time, she traded in her ivories for an all-black OOTD, a move on par with NYC's go-to uniform. She wore a plunging long-sleeve midi dress with a large midsection belt accessorized by a YSL wristlet, matching pointy-toe heels, and oversized oval sunnies. This time she wore her sun-kissed caramel hair down and parted in the middle.

Angelina Jolie All Black Outfit with Son Pax New York June 2023

Getty Images

For his part, Pax wore black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a gray baggy button-down with graphic lettering emblazoned on one side of the chest.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt
Kendall Jenner at Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With This Cool-Girl Essential
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own
Rihanna
Rihanna's Late-Pregnancy Uniform Includes a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Undone Low-Rise Jeans
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2023 Etsy Design Award Judge
Sarah Jessica Parker Hand-Picked This Year's Most Innovative Handbag
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Dua Lipa Los Angeles Premiere of 'Barbie' 2023
Dua Lipa Posed in Nothing But an Instagram Filter and a Floral String Bikini
Sofia Richie wears a quiet luxury outfit.
Sofia Richie Is Working on a "Top Secret-ish" Fashion Line
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look
Blake Lively 2022 Met Gala "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Versace Dress
Blake Lively Just Jumped a Museum Rope to Fix Her Iconic Met Gala Dress
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket