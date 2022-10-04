Angelina Jolie's New Countersuit Outlines Abuse Allegations Against Brad Pitt

Jolie claims that her ex-husband was abusive to her and their children back in 2016.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Published on October 4, 2022 @ 04:43PM
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Photo:

Getty Images

The New York Times reports that Angeline Jolie has filed a countersuit against Brad Pitt, which offered additional details surrounding a 2016 incident on their private plane. Multiple reports state that what happened on the plane led to the dissolution of their marriage, which is still not officially over as the two continue legal proceedings to divorce one another.

The filing states that "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." It continues, saying that "he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children." After the incident, sources close to Pitt told Page Six that the accusations were false. 

Part of the legal battle includes what will happen to the winery that they once owned together, Château Miraval. When Jolie tried to sell her shares in the business, she claims that Pitt insisted that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

Earlier this year, Pitt accused Jolie of violating his "contractual rights" after she sold half of the company to Stoli Group. In today's countersuit, Jolie says she was forced to sell after Pitt pressured her to sign the nondisclosure agreement. Her suit adds that an FBI investigation "concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day."

"After reviewing the document, a representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent," a report obtained by the New York Times reads. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

"She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day," Jolie's legal team wrote in today's filing. "But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time."

