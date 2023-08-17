Angelina Jolie's Latest Outfit Is Giving Business Goth

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 17, 2023
If you've ever been to New York City, you know that a surefire way to distinguish a local is to look for all-black outfits. It's been the city's unofficial uniform since practically the advent of fashion, and as a frequenter of the Big Apple, Angelina Jolie is often spotted in the head-to-toe black color scheme (when she's not flawlessly executing one of the hardest color combos, ever, that is).

On Wednesday, Jolie was photographed in a sleek business professional take on the color palette that consisted of a tailored suit jacket paired with pleated, wide-leg trousers and a silk blouse with a lace neckline. Black pointy-toe pumps peeked out from underneath the sophisticated pant, and at one point, she accessorized with a matching quilted YSL clutch before trading it in for a large black-and-white CELINE by Hedi Slimane tote bag.

She also added black square sunglasses, gold diamond drop earrings, a matching bangle, and several rings to complete the look.

During the outing, she was joined by her son Pax Jolie-Pitt, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The 19-year-old dressed more casually than his mom in an oversized crewneck, black joggers, Converse sneakers, and a messenger back slung across his midsection. He finished the look with a black trucker hat.

The mother-and-son duo was spotted just days after Jolie confirmed that one of her other kids would be working with her on a project. Last week, the actress announced that she would be producing the musical adaptation of The Outsiders, and on Monday, People learned that her daughter Vivienne would be joining the crew as her mother's assistant.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

