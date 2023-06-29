Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress

It's a stealth wealth summer.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 08:15AM
Angelina Jolie
Photo:

Getty

It's all about stealth wealth style this summer for Angelina Jolie. After stepping out in a sleek ivory trench coat with a black midi dress underneath, Jolie and her signature understated aesthetic struck again on the New York City sidewalks — and this time, she pulled out a wardrobe favorite. 

Grabbing coffee with her 19-year-old son Pax, Jolie kept it elegant yet simple in a chic black wrap dress in her go-to midi length with a flattering V-neckline and an oversized matching belt across the waist. Classic black patent leather pumps, a black Saint Laurent wristlet, and black hexagon-shaped sunglasses with gold detailing accessorized her all-black summertime look. 

Angelina Jolie

Getty

Angelina's new caramel-blonde hair was worn down and straight with a side part, while her glam — a bare lip, bronzed skin, and a milky manicure — echoed the minimalist nature of her outfit. 

Pax, meanwhile, complemented his mom's head-to-toe neutrals in baggy black pants teamed with optic white sneakers, a matching tee, and a gray button-up shirt-slash-jacket. And, like his mom, he also finished off his outfit with a stylish pair of sunglasses. 

Soon, Jolie's minimal and monochrome personal style will be even easier to copy when she releases her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, this fall.

“I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," the actress announced last month on Instagram, adding: "It stems for my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”  

Her first collection will be with the French fashion house Chloé — one of the first luxury brands to receive B Corp status in 2021.  

Related Articles
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto
Taylor Swift Grammys 2023
Taylor Swift Just Wore Platform Mary Jane Loafers With This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend
Margot Robbie Pink Barbie Luggage
Margot Robbie's Latest Press Tour Looks Perfectly Embody Barbie — Down to the Accessories
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Angelina Jolie Ivory Trenchcoat Black Dress New York City June 26, 2023 Outing
Angelina Jolie Embraced Quiet Luxury in a Sleek Ivory Trench Coat
Gigi Hadid Cannes 2023
Gigi Hadid Wore a Totally Sheer White Dress Over Matching Lingerie
Kendall Jenner 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress
Kim Kardashian lace dress vogue italy
Kim Kardashian Layered a Totally See-Through Lace Dress Over an Even Lacier Bra and Underwear Set
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink-and-White Polka-Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini