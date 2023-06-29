Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress

It's all about stealth wealth style this summer for Angelina Jolie. After stepping out in a sleek ivory trench coat with a black midi dress underneath, Jolie and her signature understated aesthetic struck again on the New York City sidewalks — and this time, she pulled out a wardrobe favorite.



Grabbing coffee with her 19-year-old son Pax, Jolie kept it elegant yet simple in a chic black wrap dress in her go-to midi length with a flattering V-neckline and an oversized matching belt across the waist. Classic black patent leather pumps, a black Saint Laurent wristlet, and black hexagon-shaped sunglasses with gold detailing accessorized her all-black summertime look.



Getty

Angelina's new caramel-blonde hair was worn down and straight with a side part, while her glam — a bare lip, bronzed skin, and a milky manicure — echoed the minimalist nature of her outfit.

Pax, meanwhile, complemented his mom's head-to-toe neutrals in baggy black pants teamed with optic white sneakers, a matching tee, and a gray button-up shirt-slash-jacket. And, like his mom, he also finished off his outfit with a stylish pair of sunglasses.



Soon, Jolie's minimal and monochrome personal style will be even easier to copy when she releases her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, this fall.

“I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," the actress announced last month on Instagram, adding: "It stems for my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”



Her first collection will be with the French fashion house Chloé — one of the first luxury brands to receive B Corp status in 2021.