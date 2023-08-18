Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD

Even Angelina Jolie, our stealth wealth queen, understands the power of a subtle skin reveal. She practically invented the thigh-high slit trend at the 2012 Oscars with her black strapless Versace dress that featured a surprise flash of leg — and, now, the actress is at it again, offering just a peek without giving it all away.



On Thursday, Jolie stepped out for a daytime stroll in New York City's Soho neighborhood, and for the occasion, she wore a black knitted maxi dress with a sultry twist that was so discreet, it almost went unnoticed. Aside from the LBD's billowing sleeves and partially see-through fabric, there was also a set of circular cutouts on each side. But as a backup, Angelina had a black wool jacket draped over her arm that she could use to cover up in case of an emergency.



Getty

She accessorized with a black leather Saint Laurent clutch, matching pointed-toe stilettos in suede, and oversized square-shaped sunglasses from Chloé. A pair of delicate drop earrings, a gold thumb ring, and a swipe of pink lipgloss rounded out her understated look.

Angelina is currently in New York City to oversee the production her upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders with her 15-year-old daughter Vivian acting as her assistant.



"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in a statement, referring her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."



In addition to Vivienne, Angelina is a mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old Knox, who is Vivian's twin.