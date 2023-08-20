Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need

After a summer filled with cutouts, prints, and Barbie pink everything, Angelina Jolie's back-to-basics wardrobe is just the thing we need to reset for the next season. And while Angie's style has always embraced neutrals, her monochromatic dressing is — ironically — a welcome distraction during a time that new trends are cropping up almost every day. 

On Saturday, Jolie cleansed our palettes with an all-beige look that was basic in the best way. Stepping out for a business meeting alongside her new assistant, 15-year-old daughter Vivian, the actress was polished in a camel pantsuit paired with a light beige scoop-neck top underneath. Even her shoes — a pair of round-toe pumps in nude patent leather — stayed in the same color family as the rest of her outfit, and she accessorized with black square-shaped sunglasses, drop earrings, and black-and-beige printed tote. 

Angelina Jolie

Getty

Angelina's caramel-highlighted hair was worn down in loose waves brushed away from her face, and she kept her makeup palette as neutral as possible with glowing skin and a peach-colored lip. 

This, of course, wasn't the only monochromatic outfit Angelina has worn during her most recent trip to New York City. Earlier this week, she traveled to the other end of the non-color color spectrum in a black tailored suit jacket paired with black pleated, wide-leg trousers and a black silk blouse, and after that, she put a sultry spin on her stealth-wealth style in a black knitted maxi dress that featured two sneaky side cutouts.

