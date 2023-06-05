Angelina Jolie Teamed Up With Chloé for Her First Atelier Jolie Collaboration

The beloved French It girl brand is getting a dose of star power.

Published on June 5, 2023 @ 02:24PM
ChloÃ© x Atelier Jolie
Just last month, Angelina Jolie announced her latest fashion venture: Atelier Jolie. And now, fashion fans have something else to lust after with the announcement that Jolie's brand would be teaming up with French fashion label Chloé. In the announcement, Jolie emphasized wanting to work with the brand because of its status as a B Corp, a distinction that its held since October 2021. 

“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection," Jolie said in a statement. She went on to say that the money from the collection would be reinvested into the artisans and craftspeople (present and future) that work with her brand. "My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”

Gabriela Hearst, who announced that she would be leaving the brand after three years, also noted that she was excited to go on this venture with Jolie and further commit to Chloé's promises to be more sustainable.

“From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment. It’s an honor for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

While little is known about the Atelier Jolie and Chloé collection, the announcement also shared that it would include "fluid silhouettes and tactile details" and have an "eveningwear focus and a timeless aesthetic inspired by perennial pieces from Jolie’s own well-loved wardrobe." Other details include the fact that the capsule will showcase "female-led social enterprises" and that "multiple looks make use of deadstock and lower-impact materials."

