Angela Bassett Wore the Most Dramatic Moschino Gown to the 2023 Oscars

This could be the year that Angela Bassett takes home an Academy Award. And while nobody knows except the accountants behind the Oscars, Bassett arrived on the red carpet looking ready to win. This year, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Queen Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And while it may be considered a long shot, there's no denying that she's the fan favorite, especially after Ariana DeBose (ahem, Oscar winner, Ariana DeBose) immortalized her in a rap performance at this year's BAFTAs.

For the 2023 Oscars, Bassett wore a deep purple Moschino gown with a dramatic, effervescent neckline and sweeping, trumpet silhouette. She added a round bag and a snake necklace — something that's a regular appearance on the Oscars red carpet, going back to big names like Elizabeth Taylor.

Getty Images

Many critics are hesitant to call Bassett's nomination tonight a sure-fire win for the beloved actress. Outlets like Variety point out the fact that there's bias against superhero films at awards shows like the Oscars (although Rihanna, who is also nominated for her work on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, is predicted to take home a trophy by a few other trade publications). Bassett was previously nominated for Best Actress for her role in What's Love Got to Do With It?, though the prize went to Holly Hunter that year. At this year's SAG Awards, Bassett was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, but the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis.

However, Bassett won three awards at this year's NAACP Image Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Lead Actress in a TV Drama for 9-1-1.