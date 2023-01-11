The Best Part of Angela Bassett's Silver Golden Globes Gown Was Actually the Back

It may seem simple at first glance, but according to the actress' stylist, Jennifer Austin, "the back is where the magic is at."

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 03:46PM
Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Angela Bassett's new trophy wasn't the only thing that was sparkling at the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for Wakanda Forever, showed up on the red carpet in a shiny silver gown — a choice her stylist Jennifer Austin calls the perfect "bold statement" to kick off awards season.

"With Angela, I always try to keep her style fresh and sophisticated but youthful," Austin tells InStyle over email. "So after trying on a few other dresses, I knew this silver sequin halter turtleneck dress by Pamella Roland was the one. This dress is a silhouette that she has never worn on the carpet."

Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

Like many stars who attended the show, Bassett wore platform heels, which in her case were a custom-dyed pair from Sarah Flynt.

"It is the perfect shoe for the carpet. It is a comfortably high (4-inch) heel," says Austin. "The platform is the best shoe for my clients on the carpet, especially when they are doing the press line!"

While the rest of Bassett's look felt classic and simple, made complete with Chopard jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch, one detail Austin warns us not to overlook is the back of the actress' dress.

Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

"At first glance from the front, the dress is a simple silhouette, but the back is where the magic is at. The low-back halter dress is adorned with beautiful crystals and the neck and bodice are hand-sewn with tiny Swarovski crystals and beads."

Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

The goal for Austin was her own version of "a classic Hollywood look" and something that felt "sophisticated but sexy." That was definitely achieved, and considering how stunning Bassett looked, we wouldn't be surprised if similar outfits begin popping up everywhere, both on the red carpet and off.

"As a stylist, the world looks at us to set the trends and to be fashion forward," Austin tells us. "I of course have my own style that I incorporate with some of the current trends of the season."

Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

However, it's not just fancy sequins that this pro is loving. She's also got her eye on casual styles and gave us a tip for what to shop for our everyday wardrobe.

"I am excited for the denim looks that I am seeing."

Related Articles
Glen Powell golden Globes 2023
Glen Powell Is Returning to Rom-Coms With Sydney Sweeney
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes 2023
The Golden Globes Prove That Subtly Monochromatic Makeup Will Take Over 2023
Sebastian Stan Golden Globes
Sebastian Stan's Sheer Shirt and Tank Combo at the 2023 Golden Globes Was Very Tommy Lee
Michelle Yeoh holding her golden globe
It Was a Good Night for Women Over 50 at the Golden Globes
Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023
We Almost Missed the Best Part of Natasha Lyonne's 2023 Golden Globes Dress
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Jenna Ortega Golden Globes 2023
Jenna Ortega Gushed Over Lady Gaga Recreating the Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance
Rihanna Angela Bassett 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna Showing Up Fashionably Late to the Golden Globes Is the Ultimate Power Move
Pregnancy Fashion 2023 Golden Globes
The Best 2023 Golden Globes Gowns Were Worn By Pregnant Celebrities
Golden Globes Mermaidcore
Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes
Golden Globes Lily James
The Secret Sauce for Lily James's 2023 Golden Globes Hair Was Tape-In Extensions
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri Added Contrasting Opera Gloves to Her 2023 Golden Globes Gown
Golden Globes Pastel Trend
Spring Pastels Were a Major Fashion Trend at the 2023 Golden Globes
Laverne Cox Golden Globes 2023
Laverne Cox's Wore "Mainly Rare Vintage" at the 2023 Golden Globes, According to Her Stylist
Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022
All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Her "Heavy, Heavy" Golden Globes 2023 Dress Reminds Her of Her 'Dreamgirls' Days