The Best Part of Angela Bassett's Silver Golden Globes Gown Was Actually the Back

Angela Bassett's new trophy wasn't the only thing that was sparkling at the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for Wakanda Forever, showed up on the red carpet in a shiny silver gown — a choice her stylist Jennifer Austin calls the perfect "bold statement" to kick off awards season.

"With Angela, I always try to keep her style fresh and sophisticated but youthful," Austin tells InStyle over email. "So after trying on a few other dresses, I knew this silver sequin halter turtleneck dress by Pamella Roland was the one. This dress is a silhouette that she has never worn on the carpet."

Getty Images

Like many stars who attended the show, Bassett wore platform heels, which in her case were a custom-dyed pair from Sarah Flynt.

"It is the perfect shoe for the carpet. It is a comfortably high (4-inch) heel," says Austin. "The platform is the best shoe for my clients on the carpet, especially when they are doing the press line!"

While the rest of Bassett's look felt classic and simple, made complete with Chopard jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch, one detail Austin warns us not to overlook is the back of the actress' dress.

Getty Images

"At first glance from the front, the dress is a simple silhouette, but the back is where the magic is at. The low-back halter dress is adorned with beautiful crystals and the neck and bodice are hand-sewn with tiny Swarovski crystals and beads."

Getty Images

The goal for Austin was her own version of "a classic Hollywood look" and something that felt "sophisticated but sexy." That was definitely achieved, and considering how stunning Bassett looked, we wouldn't be surprised if similar outfits begin popping up everywhere, both on the red carpet and off.

"As a stylist, the world looks at us to set the trends and to be fashion forward," Austin tells us. "I of course have my own style that I incorporate with some of the current trends of the season."

Getty Images

However, it's not just fancy sequins that this pro is loving. She's also got her eye on casual styles and gave us a tip for what to shop for our everyday wardrobe.

"I am excited for the denim looks that I am seeing."

