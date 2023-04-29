I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype

I recently had the most gasp-worthy moment: I was packing for my latest trip to Miami with my boyfriend, and obviously had to ensure that I had ample swimsuits for our beach days. We had agreed to make this a totally relaxing getaway, full of lounging in the sun and resting, so I knew we’d be spending lots of time waterside (AKA, I would likely wear swimsuits the most). So, like any wise traveler with limited luggage space, I tried on all my swimwear before folding them into my carry-on to ensure they A) looked good and B) could double as clothes in case we decided to do a last-minute outing. I relied on some oldies — like my go-to Cuup two-piece I recently waxed poetic about, and some newbies, like the famous Andie Amalfi one-piece that looked so good the second I put it on, I gasped.

I don’t have that reaction often when I try on swimwear. I’ve come to accept that 99 percent of the one- and two-pieces I buy will have at least some detail that I’m not crazy about. The butt-coverage isn’t perfect, the leg-opening is too high-rise for my liking (think ‘80s-era Baywatch), the straps aren’t adjustable, the fit just isn’t it. So all this considered, what I’m about to say is even more jaw-dropping: I loved every single thing about the Amalfi.

I had known about this swimsuit for years. It kept selling out, and because I’m keen on buzzy products, it was always on my radar. Eventually, Demi Moore modeled it in a campaign for the swimwear brand, which made it all the more elusive. But when I booked my Miami trip, I finally said, “Now's the time to try it.” And I’m so glad I did; in fact, I don’t think I’ll be wearing any other one-piece for the foreseeable future.

The fit is incredible. It’s basically like shapewear, but suitable for oceans and pools. When I put it on, the material snatched and smoothed my body in all the right places — and that’s just one major plus of this one-piece. The flat fabric variety, the one I own, is made with a compressive lining and has a four-way stretch that’s equal parts flattering and comfortable. It also hugs my curves in ways no suit has before. When I put it on, I didn’t want to take it off — and that’s perhaps the biggest compliment ever. Aside from the aesthetic, the material also has a practical benefit: It has UPF 50 protection.

Other things I so deeply appreciate about this suit include the adjustable straps, medium butt coverage, medium-cut leg that doesn’t ride up, and removable cups that give my small boobs a nice lift. I also love that the Amalfi is available in various fabrics; as I mentioned, I have the smooth option, but there’s a ribbed material and the brand’s limited-edition prints, some of which are on sale.

As if the fabric options weren’t enough, you can also get this suit in two torso-lengths: a classic and a long torso. I went with the latter option, as my torso is on the longer end, which also makes buying suits a struggle because most standard picks end up fitting in an unflattering way. The long option ensures that the suit doesn’t ride up or dig, meaning the fit is truly *chef’s kiss.*

As a cherry on top, the Amalfi also has some celebrity fans, including Mindy Kaling, who wore the red iteration during a recent poolside lounge, and Moore, who looked so stunning, she could easily convince even one-piece haters to try it.

TL;DR? It’s no wonder this suit always sells out. I just got mine, but I'm already considering adding more colors into my rotation. Shop it for $98 and get ready to gasp the second you put it on.

