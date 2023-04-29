Fashion Clothing Swimwear I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling are also fans of the brand. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Andie I recently had the most gasp-worthy moment: I was packing for my latest trip to Miami with my boyfriend, and obviously had to ensure that I had ample swimsuits for our beach days. We had agreed to make this a totally relaxing getaway, full of lounging in the sun and resting, so I knew we’d be spending lots of time waterside (AKA, I would likely wear swimsuits the most). So, like any wise traveler with limited luggage space, I tried on all my swimwear before folding them into my carry-on to ensure they A) looked good and B) could double as clothes in case we decided to do a last-minute outing. I relied on some oldies — like my go-to Cuup two-piece I recently waxed poetic about, and some newbies, like the famous Andie Amalfi one-piece that looked so good the second I put it on, I gasped. I don’t have that reaction often when I try on swimwear. I’ve come to accept that 99 percent of the one- and two-pieces I buy will have at least some detail that I’m not crazy about. The butt-coverage isn’t perfect, the leg-opening is too high-rise for my liking (think ‘80s-era Baywatch), the straps aren’t adjustable, the fit just isn’t it. So all this considered, what I’m about to say is even more jaw-dropping: I loved every single thing about the Amalfi. I had known about this swimsuit for years. It kept selling out, and because I’m keen on buzzy products, it was always on my radar. Eventually, Demi Moore modeled it in a campaign for the swimwear brand, which made it all the more elusive. But when I booked my Miami trip, I finally said, “Now's the time to try it.” And I’m so glad I did; in fact, I don’t think I’ll be wearing any other one-piece for the foreseeable future. Andie Shop now: $98; andieswim.com The fit is incredible. It’s basically like shapewear, but suitable for oceans and pools. When I put it on, the material snatched and smoothed my body in all the right places — and that’s just one major plus of this one-piece. The flat fabric variety, the one I own, is made with a compressive lining and has a four-way stretch that’s equal parts flattering and comfortable. It also hugs my curves in ways no suit has before. When I put it on, I didn’t want to take it off — and that’s perhaps the biggest compliment ever. Aside from the aesthetic, the material also has a practical benefit: It has UPF 50 protection. Other things I so deeply appreciate about this suit include the adjustable straps, medium butt coverage, medium-cut leg that doesn’t ride up, and removable cups that give my small boobs a nice lift. I also love that the Amalfi is available in various fabrics; as I mentioned, I have the smooth option, but there’s a ribbed material and the brand’s limited-edition prints, some of which are on sale. As if the fabric options weren’t enough, you can also get this suit in two torso-lengths: a classic and a long torso. I went with the latter option, as my torso is on the longer end, which also makes buying suits a struggle because most standard picks end up fitting in an unflattering way. The long option ensures that the suit doesn’t ride up or dig, meaning the fit is truly *chef’s kiss.* As a cherry on top, the Amalfi also has some celebrity fans, including Mindy Kaling, who wore the red iteration during a recent poolside lounge, and Moore, who looked so stunning, she could easily convince even one-piece haters to try it. TL;DR? It’s no wonder this suit always sells out. I just got mine, but I'm already considering adding more colors into my rotation. Shop it for $98 and get ready to gasp the second you put it on. Andie Shop now: $98; andieswim.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend Meet Amazon’s Top 10 Trending Beauty Products This Month — Starting at Just $7