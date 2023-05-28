This Editor-Favorite Swimwear Brand Worn by Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling Just Launched Its Memorial Day Sale

And prices start at just $23.

Published on May 28, 2023 @ 09:00PM

As a kid, Memorial Day weekend always meant the start of swim season. Where I grew up, it was the first time since September that public pools were open and everyone rushed in, even when temperatures might not have been permitting. It didn’t matter that you were still in school for another week; sitting at the pool for the long weekend signaled that summer was here.

Now living in Los Angeles where many people keep their pools open year round, my new signifier that summer has arrived is that long-awaited long weekend filled with blowout sales. And currently, one swimwear brand that has Demi Moore, Mindy Kaling, and InStyle editors obsessed just launched a blowout Memorial Day sale. 

Andie just marked down a handful of shopper-loved swimsuits, including flattering one-pieces and trending bikinis, with a number of items now up to 65 percent off. Here’s what to grab during the major (and rare) sale.

Select colors of the Jetties One-Piece are now just $78 with the code MDWSALE, including  glossy blue green and dark coral hues. This brand describes this style as a crossover between its Tulum and Amalfi swimsuits, the latter of which was so flattering, it stunned InStyle writer Eva Thomas, who described it as being “like shapewear, but suitable for oceans and pools.” The Jetties provides full-coverage while scooping in the back, and adjustable crossover straps allow you to make fit adjustments. One shopper who raved about the “supportive and flattering” design also noted that even after spending a week in the ocean, the swimsuit remained in perfect condition. And a “busty girl” was impressed by how well the Jetties “held all the goods in at all the right places,” adding that there was “no side boob.”

Andie The Jetties One Piece

Andie

Shop now: $78 with code MDWSALE (Originally $112); andieswim.com

Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson have both given string bikinis their stamp of approval, making the barely there swimsuit destined to be one of this summer’s hottest styles. Andie’s Tropez Top, which was designed in collaboration with Demi Moore, gives you that quintessential string bikini-look with a little more support thanks to its metal back clasp and adjustable straps. One shopper who had “never tried a string style” reported that they were in “love” with the triangle top that gave “maximum exposure and minimal tan lines.” Pair the Tropez Top with the Cannes Bottom for a strappy, cheeky look.

Andie The Tropez Top

Andie

Shop now: $32 with code MDWSALE (Originally $75); andieswim.com

Andie Cannes Bottom

Andie

Shop now: $29 with code MDWSALE (Originally $70); andieswim.com

The Belmar One-Piece crosses in the front, creating a flattering V design, and features the darling bow-detail that’s set to be one of this year’s biggest trends. It provides full coverage in the back and medium chest support. One customer described this swimsuit as having the “perfect fit.” “I have been looking for a one piece that didn’t dig into my buns, and let me say, this is absolutely perfect,” they wrote. Another person described it as “feminine and flattering,” adding that they receive “so many compliments” when wearing it.

Andie The Belmar One Piece

Andie

Shop now: $78 with code MDWSALE (Originally $112); andieswim.com

Shop the brand that celebrities and editors rely on for summer swimwear during Andie’s Memorial Day sale, with up to 65 percent off with the code MDWSALE.

Andie The Portofino Top

Andie

Shop now: $29 with code MDWSALE (Originally $70); andieswim.com

The Ruched Side Bottom

Andie

Shop now: $23 with code MDWSALE (Originally $55); andieswim.com

Andie The Snap One Piece

Andie

Shop now: $44 with code MDWSALE (Originally $125); andieswim.com

Andie The Crete One Piece

Andie

Shop now: $78 with code MDWSALE (Originally $112); andieswim.com

