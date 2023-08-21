Celebrity Andie MacDowell Wore a Tropical Gown With Her Natural Gray Curls to Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Wedding A very good mother-of-the-bride look. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 @ 03:52PM Photo: TheImageDirect.com Wedding guest attire can be confusing and hard to master, especially when you're playing a big role on the special day. So, if you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than Andie MacDowell, who left no crumbs with her mother-of-the-bride ensemble at her daughter Margaret Qualley's wedding over the weekend. For her daughter's nuptials to music producer Jack Antonoff, MacDowell wore a striking blue chiffon Cynthia Rowley dress with long sleeves and a green palm leaf print. A keyhole cutout and a blue satin belt with a rosette embellishment were the final details on the breezy dress. She accessorized with a silver dragonfly necklace and a matching bracelet, and she wore her gray hair styled in its natural curls. MacDowell has previously been open about embracing her silver strands as she's gotten older. In a 2021 interview with InStyle, MacDowell explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is what initially encouraged her to stop coloring her hair. "When I first started wearing my hair gray, my daughters [Margaret and Rainey Qualley] kept saying I looked badass," she said at the time. "It was heartwarming to see such a positive reaction because I had some resistance to the idea in the beginning. I think it's badass to embrace where you are [in life] and be fearless. That is exactly what I am doing. I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good." Getty Images The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding ICYMI, the star-studded nuptials occurred in New Jersey on Saturday with an impressive guest list that included Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, and more. Qualley wore a simple ivory silk plunging halter dress with flat white Mary Janes. Swift apparently also wore a meaningful dress for the occasion. According to Swifties, Tay paid tribute to her friend and music collaborator Antonoff in a corseted blue lace dress to symbolize her 1989 album (which marked her first time working with Antonoff) after recently announcing that it would be her next re-recorded album. In the cover art, Swift wears a blue sweater and the word "blue" is a motif referenced often throughout the album.