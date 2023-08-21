Andie MacDowell Wore a Tropical Gown With Her Natural Gray Curls to Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Wedding

A very good mother-of-the-bride look.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 21, 2023
Andie MacDowell
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Wedding guest attire can be confusing and hard to master, especially when you're playing a big role on the special day. So, if you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than Andie MacDowell, who left no crumbs with her mother-of-the-bride ensemble at her daughter Margaret Qualley's wedding over the weekend.

For her daughter's nuptials to music producer Jack Antonoff, MacDowell wore a striking blue chiffon Cynthia Rowley dress with long sleeves and a green palm leaf print. A keyhole cutout and a blue satin belt with a rosette embellishment were the final details on the breezy dress. She accessorized with a silver dragonfly necklace and a matching bracelet, and she wore her gray hair styled in its natural curls.

MacDowell has previously been open about embracing her silver strands as she's gotten older. In a 2021 interview with InStyle, MacDowell explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is what initially encouraged her to stop coloring her hair.

"When I first started wearing my hair gray, my daughters [Margaret and Rainey Qualley] kept saying I looked badass," she said at the time. "It was heartwarming to see such a positive reaction because I had some resistance to the idea in the beginning. I think it's badass to embrace where you are [in life] and be fearless. That is exactly what I am doing. I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good."

Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell 2022 AFI Awards Luncheon Beverly Wilshire

Getty Images

ICYMI, the star-studded nuptials occurred in New Jersey on Saturday with an impressive guest list that included Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, and more. Qualley wore a simple ivory silk plunging halter dress with flat white Mary Janes. Swift apparently also wore a meaningful dress for the occasion.

According to Swifties, Tay paid tribute to her friend and music collaborator Antonoff in a corseted blue lace dress to symbolize her 1989 album (which marked her first time working with Antonoff) after recently announcing that it would be her next re-recorded album. In the cover art, Swift wears a blue sweater and the word "blue" is a motif referenced often throughout the album.

