Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now

Gray-haired shoppers even use it in place of salon visits.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 @ 03:00AM

Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Like the rest of us, Andie MacDowell had to forgo her regular salon appointments during the peak of the pandemic. Salon closures and social distancing meant the actress had no choice but to grow out her salt-and-pepper silver locks. Though her hair transformation began out of necessity, MacDowell has since full-heartedly embraced it

Gray, non-dyed hair requires its own upkeep and maintenance. And for that, MacDowell previously told CNN that her go-to for “bringing out the silver strands and making them shine,” is L’Oréal’s on-sale Le Color One-Step Toning Hair Gloss. Full disclosure: The actress is a brand ambassador, but she is not alone in her adoration of the one-step toner and in-shower treatment. It has 1,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon. 

L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Hair Gloss, Neutralizes Brass, Conditions & Boosts Shine, Silver, 4 Ounce

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com 

The L’Oréal Toning Hair Gloss enhances silver and gray tones, prevents and gets rid of brassiness, amplifies luster, and provides hydration and conditioning. Application is super simple, too. While in the shower, apply it evenly to brushed, tangle-free hair from root to end. Let it sit for five to 15 minutes and then rinse it out.

Shoppers are thrilled. One said that this L’Oréal Gloss “works just as well” for “getting rid of slight yellowing in gray hair,” as the professional treatments they used to get. They also said, “this is much better than purple shampoo, and the results last longer.” The color effect is subtle but noticeable, another reviewer wrote. “It definitely evened out my color” in the areas where “it was beginning to look yellowish.” The reviewer concurred with the previous shopper, saying “afterwards, it made my hair look like it had a salon treatment.” 

A third added, “[L’Oréal’s Le Color One Step Toning Gloss] made my hair so soft. Softer than any conditioner I've ever used.” a reviewer wrote. “I didn't even need to use leave-in conditioner… 24 hours later it still feels so soft, I can't stop touching it.” A final shopper who, like MacDowell, decided to embrace their gray during the pandemic credited this now-$13 bottle with making their strands “bright silver, soft, and manageable.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Andie MacDowell used, and very reasonably priced L’Oréal Le Color One Step Toning Gloss

