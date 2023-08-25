All the Fashion Details From the 'And Just Like That...' Finale

'And Just Like That...' costume lead Molly Rogers talks Carrie's party dress, fashion references, and the reason for all that plaid.

Madeline Hirsch
Carrie Bradshaw in Oscar de la Renta party dress
Courtesy of Max

“The Last Supper” was quite the finale. The end of And Just Like That…’s second season featured a highly-anticipated Samantha Jones cameo (Was she the main character all along? You decide), a resolution to the will-they-or-won’t-they Aidan Shaw plot line (spoilers ahead), and a fitting goodbye to Carrie’s single-girl apartment. To complement all the interpersonal turmoil, costume leads Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago brought the drama on the fashion front, too. 

The costume duo, who just released a curated collection of vintage finds with eBay (you can shop the picks here), wrapped up the series with a few of their own guest stars, like Oscar De La Renta, and plenty of color. Ahead, Molly Rogers breaks down the best looks, fashion references, and details you might've missed in the And Just Like That... finale.

On Carrie's Party Dress

Carrie Bradshaw in Oscar de la Renta party dress

Courtesy of Max

"It’s such a send-off, the dinner party. So, I wanted it to stand the test of time (hopefully). We were fortunate to be invited over to the Oscar de la Renta showroom, where they were shooting the lookbook for the fall 2023 collection. And we started grabbing and begging to have the pieces for 24 hours to try on. They are wonderful folks and were able to accommodate us."

"I was really excited about getting a sheer party dress in the finale as it was something I was interested in styling. The bolero is a vintage blouse we chopped up. It’s so hard to find smart boleros ... I think I’ll open a bolero store."

On the Reason for All That Plaid

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a plaid jacket in 'And Just Like That...'

Courtesy of Max

"It wasn’t intentional. I am mad for plaid, not mad at plaid! It’s what was in the stores in the winter. What can I say? And I went through a lot of archives at Vivienne Westwood for Carrie, and of course, that house is famous for tartans."

On Miranda's One-Shoulder BBC Gown

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in a red dress for 'And Just Like That...'

Courtesy of Max

"I was lobbying for a more festive dress as she doesn’t know she is going to the BBC, but we split the difference. And it's a lovely brick-colored ROKSANDA dress, which is pretty with Miranda’s hair."

On the Fashion for Carrie's Reunion With Samantha

Carrie Bradshaw on telephone

Courtesy of Max

"I love a good sweatshirt on Carrie at home, and I was happy she carried the tradition on the phone with Sam."

On the Hidden Outfit Detail You Might've Missed

Lisette in And Just Like That...

Courtesy of Max

"I hope everyone enjoyed the clothing at the dinner party. I thought it was a rich tableau visually. There’s a little easter egg at the party. Lisette is wearing the same pink heels that Carrie had on in a previous episode during a shopping spree. We imagined that Carrie gifted them to her. Pass her the baton, so to speak."

