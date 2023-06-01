The Newest 'And Just Like That...' Trailer Shows Carrie Moving On From Big With Aidan Shaw

Only a couple more weeks until we get Carried away.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 1, 2023
Right on the heels of announcing the return of Samantha Jones, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) released yet another trailer for the highly anticipated and quickly approaching sophomore season of And Just Like That ... And this time, the full-length teaser is focusing on Carrie Bradshaw's journey after Big's untimely death last season.

"You don't move on because you're ready to," Sarah Jessica Parker says while clips play of the characters interacting with their significant others "You move on because you've outgrown who you used to be."

The trailer continues to show Carrie finding her footing in various scenarios, like finally cooking in her kitchen, looking at her iconic feather headpiece from her wedding to Big, indulging in a sheet mask (it's called self-care), and, of course, partaking in some retail therapy.

"I thought I was doing so well," Carrie tells her friends. "I got through that whole first year," to which Charlotte (Kristin Davis) encouragingly responds, "The way you've moved on, we're so proud of you."

The trailer goes on to give a sneak peek at Che (Sara Ramírez) and Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) relationship, Charlotte's family dynamic, and some wild girls' nights out (and one night stands).

"We are blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change," Carries says. "And just like that, I've realized you never know what tomorrow will bring." Carrie proceeds to press send on an email addressed to a one Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

At the end of the trailer, we see the former couple sitting at a dinner table together looking into each other's eyes. "Sitting here with you, it's like 10 years just ..." Aidan says with a snap.

Of course previous trailers teased Aidans return, and even paparazzi shots from set revealed that Corbett would be reprising his role as the beloved carpenter. The show's creator, Michael Patrick King, made sure to reassure fans that Aidan had broken off his previous relationship before getting mixed up in Carrie's love life again.

"I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker. That's the biggest leak I can give you. That's not the story," he shared. "The story is [they're] open for business. They're both single. You know how she's single. You don't know how Aidan's single."

Season 2 premieres June 22 on Max.

