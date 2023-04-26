The New 'And Just Like That...' Trailer is Here and the Sex Scenes are Back

Looks like those Aidan shots were real.

Published on April 26, 2023
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Set Photos
Photo:

Getty Images

You don't have wonder any longer. The season 2 teaser trailer for And Just Like That... is finally here. And it's good news for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw fans, because those paparazzi shots of the two appear to be real and a part of the storyline (remember when the crew filmed fake scenes to throw off fans?)

On Wednesday, the trailer for the sophomore season of the Sex and the City reboot was released after months of speculation and hundreds of snaps from the show's production in New York City. AJLT's leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker shared the video to her Instagram, writing, "Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter. Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt. And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2."

The trailer starts with a montage of clips showing Carrie surrounded by her friends in NYC following the death of her husband Big. "If you're lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your friends to be there," she says in a voiceover. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

Season 2 will seemingly have all the glitz and the glam (and shoes! purses! fashion!) of the first season — and, of course, lots of sex. The sneak peek teases a steamy moment between Miranda and Che, and at one point, Charlotte and Harry's daughter Lily tells her parents she's "ready" to lose her virginity, much to their shock. Carrie tells her friends she's having "exit out of grief" sex with different men.

'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Set Photos

Getty Images

At the end of the trailer, the voiceover says, "And just like that, I realized, some things are better left in the past, but maybe not everything." Carrie is seen walking up the steps of her apartment before turning around to find Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) looking up at her from the sidewalk.

Last year, Parker confirmed Corbett's return in an interview with Extra. "It's so nice. It's so happy," she gushed. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She also promised fans that the second installment would have "an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

