So, as tonight's finale approaches, we're looking back at the best fashion moments from this season and unpacking all the references, hidden meanings, and fashion easter eggs you might have missed.

The second season of And Just Like That... has been no exception. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have given us plenty of eye candy, fashion in-jokes, and classic outfits to keep our eyes and Instagram feeds occupied with fashion analysis. They've brought back classic tropes like Carrie's big flower energy and even developed signature styles for a few new characters (see: Seema's animal print maximalism).

In the Sex and the City universe, fashion is just as much a leading lady as the Fab Four. In the six original seasons, two movies that followed, and the current Max reboot, we've seen references on references (like Carrie Bradshaw's highly documented thing for birds ), design signatures develop (e.g., Burberry's signature plaid showing up again and again on Charlotte York), and pieces claim their place in the fashion hall of fame (hello, John Galliano newsprint dress).

01 of 10 Carrie's Reworn Wedding Dress Courtesy of Max Carrie's cursed wedding dress (you'll remember it from the first Sex and the City movie when Mr. Big leaves her at the alter) finally redeems itself in AJLT season 2. After her planned Met Gala gown falls through, Carrie is forced to dip into her archive and find something fabulous enough to wear on fashion's biggest night. Thankfully, her Vivienne Westwood bridal gown perfectly matches her new teal shawl (the only thing she and her designer were able to salvage from her original look), so Carrie dusts it off, puts her bird hat on, and heads to the Met. Bonus points if you spotted the fashion easter egg left by the costume team: a pin cushion worn as a bracelet.

02 of 10 LTW's Lady in Red Moment Courtesy of Max For Lisa Todd Wexley's Met Gala gown, the AJLT costume team turned to Valentino to create a custom red gown for the character. "The train had to be about 10 or 12 feet long," Rogers previously told InStyle. That extra bit of drama made the visual gag of LTW's husband carrying her train down 5th Avenue all the more impactful.

03 of 10 Seema's Animal Prints Courtesy of Max This season of AJLT sees Seema come into her own — romantically, yes, but also sartorially. Not since The Devil Wears Prada has there been such a fabulous cacophony of animal prints. Mixing, matching, and power-clashing leopard print, tiger stripes, and even giraffe spots have become something of a signature for the character — and one of the fashion highlights of this season.

04 of 10 Miranda's Stellar Suiting Courtesy of Max Miranda has had a few fashion eras through the years, but I think we can all agree: a suit suits her best. When she emerged in this sharp, mint-colored two-piece by Max Mara paired with a Wales Bonner shirt, fans couldn't get enough. It was a return to fashion form for the character but also a fresh take on the greys and blacks she wore in her corporate law days. It's a fashion choice that so perfectly mirrors Miranda's professional evolution in AJLT, it had to be intentional.

05 of 10 Charlotte's Workwear Revolution Courtesy of Max After years of Charlotte putting her role as a mom and wife first and foremost, this season saw the character's triumphant return to work as she learns to balance gallery and home life. The fashion, naturally, followed suit with lots of puffed sleeves and fabulous power jackets (including a standout archival Mugler jacket), which stole scenes left and right.

06 of 10 Aidan's Controversial Jacket Courtesy of Max Carrie's old boyfriends are guaranteed to stir up a lot of feelings with fans, and the return of Aidan as the "one who got away" in episode 7 inevitably revived the age-old Aidan vs. Big discourse. But no one could've predicted the contentious debate his belted jacket would spark on social media. Love it or hate it, this Belstaff "Trailmaster" jacket certainly got our attention with its aggressive belt placement and buttoned-up vibe.

07 of 10 The Green "When Carrie Met Kathy" Dress Courtesy of Max There's a lot to unpack around the ninth episode of AJLT, especially Carrie's fateful meeting with Aidan's ex-wife, Kathy. In terms of fashion, though, we couldn't help but wonder: Why did Carrie go for that emerald green dress? It is, after all, an emotionally fraught moment meeting your ex's ex, and one you'd want to break out the proverbial suit of armor for. But for Carrie Bradshaw, a statement dress is basically her version of a power suit. The character's most romantic, emotionally charged moments often involve a beautiful dress: There's the floral, one-shoulder number she wears to meet Mr. Big in Central Park, her seafoam (also green!) tutu gown from the show’s finale in Paris, and the naked dress she wears on her first date with Big. Whenever Carrie Bradshaw needs an extra boost of confidence, she goes with a dress — in the case of Kathy, an emerald one paired with a matching jacket and accessories.

08 of 10 Sam Smith's Judith Leiber Clutch Courtesy of Max It's a less than five-minute cameo, but Sam Smith's moment on the show wastes no time in making a fashion impact. The singer, who is looking to purchase some art from Charlotte's gallery, strolls in holding none other than a Judith Leiber clutch. If you don't remember, way back in season 2, Big gives Carrie a similar bedazzled clutch (hers was a swan), which comes to represent everything wrong with their relationship. Then again, Judith wreaks havoc in the first Sex and the City movie when Lily steals Carrie's phone beside the designer's jewel-encrusted cupcake clutch. It's an iconic fashion reference and one of the little easter eggs that the show's fashion is known for.

09 of 10 Nya as Catwoman The highlight of this season's Halloween episode was undoubtedly Nya Wallace's rendition of Catwoman. The outfit, which includes a full Mugler jumpsuit and thigh-high boots, is by far the most fun of the bunch, and according to the costume team, Eartha Kitt's famous turn as the superhero was their ultimate inspiration.