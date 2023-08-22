'And Just Like That...' Was Just Renewed for a Third Season

Love it or hate it, you can prepare to see more fabulous fashion, relationship drama, and cosmopolitans on our TVs because Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are returning for another season. On Tuesday, the Sex and the City creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King and streaming service Max confirmed that the revival And Just Like That... has been renewed for season 3.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” King said in a press release. “And Just Like That… Here comes season three."

Getty Images

The season 2 finale is set to air later this week (and will feature a cameo from the one and only Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall). Still, according to People, fans were speculating if this could be the end of the road for our beloved New York City residents. Luckily King and HBO's streaming platform Max squashed those rumors with their statements on Tuesday.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at Max. "We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

The cast of season 3 has yet to be revealed, but fans can most likely anticipate the return of this season's cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Evan Handler, and John Corbett.