'And Just Like That ...' Showrunner Michael Patrick King Was "Upset" About Kim Cattrall's Return for This Reason

And Sarah Jessica Parker also weighed in on the cameo.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 01:40PM
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall 2007 'Sex In The City: The Movie'
Photo:

Getty Images

While Sex and the City fans were thrilled to learn that Kim Cattrall would be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming season of And Just Like That..., the series's showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the way her cameo was announced was upsetting to him.

"I am a little bit upset that you even know about it because I really wanted you to be sitting there watching the show, see Carrie look at her phone and all of a sudden seeing Samantha," he told Entertainment Tonight. But he wants viewers to know that they don't have the whole story, so there will still be an element of surprise to the moment. "But there's a secret. You don't know why she's there and what's going to happen."

King added that he always wanted to keep the character in the universe, reminding fans of the text exchange between Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha. "Carrie in the first season texted her and there was a connection because I wanted to keep Samantha alive," he explained.

Parker also finally addressed Cattrall's big return. ICYMI, the stars are rumored to have some sort of feud, but nevertheless, Parker is excited for her former cast mate to resurrect her beloved character.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker told the outlet. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall 2008 Premiere of 'Sex and the City: The Movie'

Getty Images

Variety officially confirmed the news earlier this month in an internet-breaking announcement. Sources told the publication that Cattrall "shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City" and was dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field (who has not worked on the reboot up until now). The insiders did add that although Cattrall is making her return, this cameo "will not be a continuation of the character for now."

Related Articles
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton
Netflix Finally Dropped Details About 'Bridgerton' Season 3 — and We've Got the Photos
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Completely Bared Her Entire Butt on the Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Soaked Up the Sun in a White Cut-Out Bikini and Butt-Length Ponytail
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Fans Just Caught This Teeny-Tiny Easter Egg on the New ‘Barbie’ Posters
Cate Blanchett Upcycled Giorgio Armani PrivÃ© Dress the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Award
Cate Blanchett Just Upcycled Her Famous Plunging Lace Gown for the Fourth Time
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit
Sarah Jessica Parker Black Sandals
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Almost-Sold Out Shoes Combine 2 Major 2023 Trends, and We Found 7 Lookalikes
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall Said Her "Late-Blooming Sexuality" Let Her Experiment and Have Fun
Ben Barnes Salma Hayek in Black Mirror "Joan is Awful"
Salma Hayek Said 'Black Mirror' Let Her Be "Disgusting" and "Grotesque"
calista flockhart indiana jones premiere
Calista Flockhart Just Re-Wore a Skirt From 1999
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour
Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of No Hard Feelings in Madrid
You've Never Seen a Naked Dress Like Jennifer Lawrence's Loewe Pancake Dress
Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Micro-Minidress for a Rare Outing With Husband Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Micro-Minidress with a '50s Bob For a Rare Outing With Colin Jost
Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall
Kristin Davis Says She Will Not "Waste Energy" on Kim Cattrall Drama
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Just Confessed That He's a Bravo Stan
Anson Mount wears suit for InStyle's This Guy series
Anson Mount Is Leading With Heart