'And Just Like That ...' Showrunner Michael Patrick King Was "Upset" About Kim Cattrall's Return for This Reason

While Sex and the City fans were thrilled to learn that Kim Cattrall would be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming season of And Just Like That..., the series's showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the way her cameo was announced was upsetting to him.

"I am a little bit upset that you even know about it because I really wanted you to be sitting there watching the show, see Carrie look at her phone and all of a sudden seeing Samantha," he told Entertainment Tonight. But he wants viewers to know that they don't have the whole story, so there will still be an element of surprise to the moment. "But there's a secret. You don't know why she's there and what's going to happen."

King added that he always wanted to keep the character in the universe, reminding fans of the text exchange between Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha. "Carrie in the first season texted her and there was a connection because I wanted to keep Samantha alive," he explained.

Parker also finally addressed Cattrall's big return. ICYMI, the stars are rumored to have some sort of feud, but nevertheless, Parker is excited for her former cast mate to resurrect her beloved character.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker told the outlet. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

Getty Images

Variety officially confirmed the news earlier this month in an internet-breaking announcement. Sources told the publication that Cattrall "shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City" and was dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field (who has not worked on the reboot up until now). The insiders did add that although Cattrall is making her return, this cameo "will not be a continuation of the character for now."