All the Wild Fashion Details Behind the Met Gala Looks in 'And Just Like That ...'

It's always exciting when worlds collide. Whether it's a buzzy Barbie collab or a Dua Lipa-helmed Versace collection, nothing grabs our attention quite like when fashion and pop culture combine forces. So, when the second season of And Just Like That ... debuted on June 22 with a Met Gala-inspired plot, it was clear that there'd be plenty of sartorial drama in the premiere.

The show's costume leads, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, didn't disappoint, applying their signature maximalist styling and eye for detail to meet the challenge. From Charlotte's outrageous My Fair Lady-inspired getup (complete with riding crop) to Lisa Todd Wexley's over-the-top train and Valentino headpiece, they truly pulled out all the stops for this episode.

Ahead, we asked the costume leads to break down all the fashion details behind the And Just Like That ... Met Gala gowns.



Charlotte's Equestrian Maximalism

Getty Images

For Charlotte, the costume designers went all out with a multi-piece ensemble that combines custom and archival elements, including a bustle, latex bustier, and riding crop. "That outfit was something that we built. We put the whole outfit together," explains Santiago, who cites equestrian fashion and My Fair Lady as inspiration.

He continues, "We love the idea of adding the latex corseting inside, you know, that she wears, and the latex gloves and the pattern boots. And we sourced that fabric — that stripe was something I found in a fabric wholesaler," referencing the jockey-inspired pattern and Eliza Doolittle-worthy bustle.

"The hat was from Stephen Jones," adds Rogers, sharing that she tapped the famous British milliner's collection for the fascinator-meets-top hat headpiece. "It was from a John Galliano show from the 2000s."



Carrie's Upcycled Wedding Dress

Getty Images

The costume team also brought back one of the most infamous looks from the Sex and the City universe: Carrie Bradshaw's Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and vintage bird hat. "It was already in the script," Rogers shares about the fashion call back. But that doesn't mean the costume team had the archival pieces ready and waiting.

"They told us in the beginning, 'It's in horrible shape,'" Rogers explains, adding that the gown required some work to ensure it was camera-ready. Carrie's vintage bird headpiece also had to be called in — and handled with caution, considering it's more than a century old. "I thought we should make a stunt bird," jokes Santiago. "But you can't find that blue color."

The real challenge, however, was figuring out what the gown Carrie didn't wear would look like. "Our biggest mystery to solve was, what was the gown that Smoke made? The one that didn't work," Rogers explains. In the end, the pair went with a striped turquoise number and matching cape — which also paired well with Carrie's wedding dress.

And despite the show's rabid fan base, Rogers and Santiago managed to slip a fun fashion Easter egg into the episode. "So far, nobody's noticed that when Carrie comes down the stoop, we did something on the Vivienne Westwood Met Gala outfit," she explains, adding, "I just thought it would be really fun if Carrie took that part of Smoke's creation and wore that pin cushion as a bracelet."

LTW's Epic Train

Courtesy of HBO

"Well, thank God for Italians," replies Rogers when asked about Lisa Todd Wexley's Valentino Met Gala look. Inspired by a trip to Milan for couture week, Santiago asked for a red version of a gown he saw on the runway. "We asked if we could have it in the red and use the red headpiece," said the costume designer. "And they made that custom for us."

The team also had a lavish detail added to the dress to ensure LTW's walk down Fifth Avenue with her husband carrying half her gown behind her would be suitably absurd. "The train had to be about 10 or 12 feet long," says Rogers, adding that "we have a million videos of us opening the box when this gown landed" while pulling out the over-the-top train.



Seema's Golden Hood

Getty Images

Last but not least, Seema got in on the fashion hood trend for the fictional Met Gala, wearing what has quickly become the character's signature color. "It was almost like she was playing a bit of a character because she already kind of dresses like she's going to the Met Gala," Sarita Choudhury told InStyle. But the actress was happy to see the gown reflect Seema's penchant for rich metallics and warm hues.

"I liked that it ended up there," Choudhury continued. "I liked that it remained in that color zone."