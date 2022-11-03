'And Just Like That' Brought Back One of the Most Memorable 'Sex and the City' Looks Ever

"I put a bird on my head."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 09:00PM
Sex and the City fans are in for a major throwback when HBO Max's And Just Like That ... returns for its second season. The reboot is already filming in New York City and photos from the set show one of the most memorable Carrie Bradshaw outfits, ever (which is saying a lot), back in action. Today, Sarah Jessica Parker put on Carrie's Vivienne Westwood wedding dress again for a stroll through the city and every detail is just like we remember, right down to the turquoise bird perched atop her head. One minor change did come into play: instead of a long veil, 2022's version of the look swapped in a shorter one.

Of course, fans will recall that in 2008's Sex and the City movie, the ivory gown was what Carrie was supposed to wear to her wedding to Mr. Big. That didn't end up happening and the dress became a major character in its own right, especially when Carrie saw it in packed up in a box. There's no news on exactly why the dress is back, but fan theories speculate that it may be a flashback sequence.

Season 1 of AJLT included (spoiler) Big's death and Carrie's subsequent grieving, but it also introduced viewers to Franklyn, Carrie's coworker played by Ivan Hernandez. Season 2 is will bring back Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, and reunite much of the cast — sans Kim Cattrall and Samantha Jones. Viewers can probably assume she'll come into play via text, just like she did in the show's debut outing.

