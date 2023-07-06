The "Breezy and Flattering" Dress Amazon Shoppers Call a "Summer Staple" Is on Sale for $43

The deeper we get into summer, the less inclined I am to wear most things in my closet. Hot temperatures mean I’m not putting on the denim shorts that — though totally cute — touch my sweating thighs and the many short-sleeved dresses I lived in during early June will be retiring until a time when my armpits don’t ruin everything they touch. It’s the time of year when the only thing I want on my body is something that’s barely touching it — and I might have just found the solution on Amazon.

Anbrabess’ tiered maxi dress is loose, sleeveless, and a number one bestseller. With a fit designed to hang rather than squeeze and a fabrication shoppers describe as “very comfortable and breathable,” it’s the answer to summer’s hardest styling question: What do I wear when I want to wear nothing? And right now, it’s on sale for $43 ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon

The best-selling dress has been deemed a “summer staple” by shoppers for a number of reasons, including its practicality and style. The piece features a tiered, asymmetrical bottom, slightly scooped neck that gives it an effortless feel, and is available in 25 colorways, including both classic and vibrant solids and summer-ready florals. And shoppers love everything from its “perfect boho style” to the dress’ “breezy and flattering” fit.

Amazon

One shopper raved that they “love how this dress hangs,” with another person writing that they gravitate towards the “cute and comfortable” piece when they want something that doesn’t hug their body. Another customer deemed it “the best fitting” dress they own, while one other person wrote, “I’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable, flowy, easy-to-wear dress and this is it!”

And as far as the look goes, many shoppers were impressed by how easily they were able to dress it “up or down,” with one customer pairing theirs with a denim jacket while another wore it to a summer wedding where they even “got a few compliments.” As one shopper succinctly put it, “it's very cute and feels great on.” (All that I personally needed to hear.)

If you’re also in need of a barely-there summer dress that feels as good as it looks, consider grabbing Anrabess’ best-seller while it’s on sale for $43 ahead of Prime Day.

