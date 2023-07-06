The "Breezy and Flattering" Dress Amazon Shoppers Call a "Summer Staple" Is on Sale for $43

Shop Amazon's best-selling and "best fitting" dress in 25 colors.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Selling Breezy and Flattering Dress on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

The deeper we get into summer, the less inclined I am to wear most things in my closet. Hot temperatures mean I’m not putting on the denim shorts that — though totally cute — touch my sweating thighs and the many short-sleeved dresses I lived in during early June will be retiring until a time when my armpits don’t ruin everything they touch. It’s the time of year when the only thing I want on my body is something that’s barely touching it — and I might have just found the solution on Amazon.

Anbrabess’ tiered maxi dress is loose, sleeveless, and a number one bestseller. With a fit designed to hang rather than squeeze and a fabrication shoppers describe as “very comfortable and breathable,” it’s the answer to summer’s hardest styling question: What do I wear when I want to wear nothing? And right now, it’s on sale for $43 ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Long Dress

Amazon

The best-selling dress has been deemed a “summer staple” by shoppers for a number of reasons, including its practicality and style. The piece features a tiered, asymmetrical bottom, slightly scooped neck that gives it an effortless feel, and is available in 25 colorways, including both classic and vibrant solids and summer-ready florals. And shoppers love everything from its “perfect boho style” to the dress’ “breezy and flattering” fit. 

Amazon PD ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Long Dress Navy

Amazon

One shopper raved that they “love how this dress hangs,” with another person writing that they gravitate towards the “cute and comfortable” piece when they want something that doesn’t hug their body. Another customer deemed it “the best fitting” dress they own, while one other person wrote, “I’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable, flowy, easy-to-wear dress and this is it!”  

And as far as the look goes, many shoppers were impressed by how easily they were able to dress it “up or down,” with one customer pairing theirs with a denim jacket while another wore it to a summer wedding where they even “got a few compliments.” As one shopper succinctly put it, “it's very cute and feels great on.” (All that I personally needed to hear.)

If you’re also in need of a barely-there summer dress that feels as good as it looks, consider grabbing Anrabess’ best-seller while it’s on sale for $43 ahead of Prime Day.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba and Johnny Was Activewear
Jessica Alba Wore a Bold Activewear Set in This Quintessential Summer Print, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Body Care Product Necessaire Body Exfoliator
This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals
The Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon Are on Sale for Up to 67% Off a Week Before Prime Day
Related Articles
Boldify Root Cover-Up Product on Sale
This Sweat-Proof Hairline Powder Conceals Thinning Hair, Patchiness, and Bald Spots for Up to 48 Hours
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Hanes Women's Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra “Feels Like a Second Skin,” and It’s on Sale for $7 at Amazon
Deal Roundup Dresses
8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals
The Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon Are on Sale for Up to 67% Off a Week Before Prime Day
Body Care Product Necessaire Body Exfoliator
This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Amazon Summer Blouse
One Detail on This Summer Blouse Makes It “Flattering for All Body Types,” and It’s 46% Off at Amazon
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31