I’ve Been Using This Ultra-Precise Brow Pencil for Nearly a Decade, and It's 50% Off Today Only

Plus, more half-off finds from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Published on March 19, 2023 @ 01:00AM
While laminated and full brows are the current ruling trend, I was not so lucky to be born with plentiful, well-shaped brows — thanks, mom and dad. A little over nine years ago, I walked into my local Ulta and had my brows professionally shaped and filled-in for the first time. The product they used forever changed how I look at my brows: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz — I left my appointment with three in hand. I have since restocked this pencil more times than my bank account would like to admit, and you can bet I'll be doing a hefty restock today since my go-to brow pencil will be a part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, where select items are 50 percent off.

During the 24-hour sale, the Brow Wiz will be $13 instead of its usual $25 price. So why hop on the Brow Wiz train? Perfect brows are the reason; the retractable, dual-sided pencil is ultra-slim with a super-fine tip that effortlessly mimics natural hairs, while on the opposite end, a spoolie brush seamlessly blends the product into the brows. It comes in 12 shades to match most hair colors, and its wax formulation ensures the pigment lasts all day.

Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil

Ulta

I have been using the Brow Wiz since high school, back when I didn't really know how to use makeup, but this pencil made it easy to get professional-looking brows. I have since upgraded to Anastasia’s Dipbrow Pomade, which creates bold definition, but I still reach for my Brow Wiz when I want a more natural look and better control. I have issues with my hairs going in different directions, and both the wax pencil and spoolie keep my brows in order. Best of all: After a long day (and even longer nights), my brows stay intact, so if you are looking for a product that won't fade, the Brow Wiz is your new go-to.

While I plan to fill my cart with an absurd amount of Brow Wiz pencils, there are a few other products I have my eye on from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale: I’ve heard great things about Kiehl's moisturizing Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Estée Lauder’s filter-like Double Wear Foundation, which has nearly 8,200 five-star reviews at the retailer. And I'll also be shopping equally epic deals on the app, like 50 percent off the Dermaflash Mini Peach-Fuzz Removal Device, which can be used to slough off pesky baby hairs and dead skin, and Laura Mercier’s Translucent Setting Powder, which keeps makeup in place all day. 

If you want to whip your brows into shape, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz won't disappoint. It's half off today only on Ulta, along with plenty more deals during Ulta’s 21-day sale.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $25); ulta.com

Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Ulta

Shop now: $28 (Originally $56); ulta.com

EstÃ©e Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Ulta

Shop now: $24 (Originally $48); ulta.com

DERMAFLASH Mini Precision Peach-Fuzz Removal Device

Ulta

Shop now: $35 (Originally $69); ulta.com

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder - Light Catcher

Ulta

Shop now: $22 (Originally $43); ulta.com

