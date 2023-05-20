Nearly 10,000 Shoppers Love This Eyebrow Pencil That Provides Long-Lasting, "Real Brow" Results

Crafting the perfect brow is an art that demands precision and the right tools. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned pro, the right eyebrow pencil is key to achieving flawless arches. Your whole look can be redefined by simply filling in those stubborn areas that refuse to grow, refining the tails that lack fullness, and overall sculpting your brow shape. Yet, the pencil's impact extends beyond its design; the formulation is equally crucial. A buttery smooth texture ensures effortless application, while non-wavering staying power is important for a busy schedule. Where can you find this one-in-a-million brow pencil? Well, we named Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer one of the best eyebrow pencils of 2023.

The Brow Definer is a triangular-tipped retractable eyebrow pencil that offers a comprehensive solution for perfectly defined and filled-in eyebrows. Engineered with precision in mind, this pencil allows you to effortlessly define, detail, and fill your brows to perfection. Featuring three different-sized edges, it grants you unprecedented versatility in application, allowing you to effortlessly achieve hair-like strokes, precise shading, meticulous outlining, and seamless filling. The pencil is formulated with vitamin E and hydrogenated castor oil within the wax, ensuring smooth blending and application. And to complete the brow transformation, there’s a custom spoolie brush attached at the opposing end to blend brow hairs flawlessly. The pencil is available in 12 brow shades between blonde and black so you can find your perfect match.

InStyle testers described the Brow Definer as the standout choice thanks to its versatile design. "The tip's triangular shape is user-friendly and made defining all types of brows a seamless experience," one tester enthused. This slanted triangular tip allowed for effortless application of soft, hair-like strokes while proving effective for shading sparse areas. Additionally, the extensive shade range received praise, with another tester noting that "with 12 options to choose from, it has the most variety of all the products we tested." Although the non-waterproof formula was a drawback, the pencil's long-lasting performance still impressed the InStyle team, finding that their brows remained intact until the end of the day.

While we can't get enough of this brow pencil, nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this brow sculptor a five-star rating, too. One reviewer raved that the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer was the "best brow liner they've ever used," sharing that they even wear it “when they sleep." “When I wake up they still look as if I just put it on. It goes on smooth, stays on, and looks like real brows!” they wrote. Another shopper with thin browns said the pencil lasts "two to three months," "fills in their brows nicely without clumping," and adds the "right amount of thickness." A final reviewer with “reddish-blond hair” found color matching to their strands difficult, but found the perfect match with the Brow Definers' wide range. They also mentioned the pigment "goes on easily" and "stays all day," while the spoolie "whisks away any of my heavy-handed mistakes."

Get flawless application and long-lasting brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer for $26 on Amazon.

