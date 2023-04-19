Ana de Armas’s Latest Red Carpet Look Was Part Blazer, Part Plunging LBD

And she accessorized with the best arm candy of all: Chris Evans.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 11:28AM
ana de armas ghosted premiere
Photo:

getty images

It’s no secret that Ana De Armas has a long history of stunning on the red (or in the case of this year’s Oscars, beige) carpet in everything from glitzy mermaid gowns to gorgeous pink dresses, but her latest ensemble brought a much more casual vibe to a generally high-glam setting. 

On Tuesday night, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming action-comedy Ghosted (alongside her co-star Chris Evans) in a sleek black Louis Vuitton blazer minidress that featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a stack of gold buttons. Opting to wear the piece with nothing underneath, De Armas’s bare sternum left a glitzy diamond necklace on full display, and she complemented the piece with matching gold hoops and a smattering of gold rings. Simple black heels completed Ana’s look, and she opted to pull her hair into a messy ponytail and tie her glam together with a bright pink lip.

ana de armas chris evans ghosted premiere

getty images

Evans looked equally as laid back on the carpet, sporting a cream and green button-up layered over one of his signature wife pleasers and paired with coordinating olive green trousers. Black-rimmed glasses and brown suede loafers accessorized the ensemble, and the actor added a touch of glitz with a thin chain necklace.

The pair’s outing comes shortly after they spoke with People about what it’s been like to work on a third movie together following 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s The Gray Man. During the chat, Evans and De Armas both agreed that Ghosted was extra fun because they finally got to “like each other” on-screen.

“​​It was nice, with this movie we finally got to interact in a more playful, banter-y sort of way,” Evans said. “In Knives Out we're obviously adversarial. The second film, Gray Man, we didn't have anything together, so this was fun to actually get to have some repartee and explore that type of movie.”

