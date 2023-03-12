Ana de Armas Brought Mermaidcore to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

After a booked and busy few months for Ana de Armas — who attended the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and (most recently) the SAG awards following nominations for her work as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde — the actress is closing out awards show season by stepping out for Hollywood’s biggest night in a silver floor-sweeping Louis Vuitton gown.

At the 2023 Oscars, the actress wore a pale silver scoop-neck dress (which took 1,000 hours to create) with sporadic rhinestone embellishments, midsection boning, and a fit-and-flare skirt constructed of shimmering petals. Her glam included a pink eye and lip with rosy cheeks and a shiny, bouncy blowout.

While de Armas, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role during tonight’s ceremony, is more than familiar with the concept of movie star due to her turn as Marilyn Monroe, her outing comes just weeks after she shared that she doesn’t believe there aren't any celebrities of Monroe’s caliber anymore.

Getty Images

When talking to Vanity Fair for its Hollywood 2023 Issue, the actress opened up about how social media has ruined “the concept of a movie star.”

getty images

“I feel like the new generations don't have that concept [of mystery surrounding fame], because of social media,” she said. “There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves — nobody's keeping anything from anyone, anymore.”