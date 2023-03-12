Celebrity Ana De Armas Ana de Armas Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Nude Sequined Corset Dress Watch out, Kim Kardashian. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 @ 02:13PM Pin Share Tweet Email Ana de Armas is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money with her own take on Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. Last night, Ana, who is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Monroe in the Netflix film Blonde, channeled one of the late movie star's most iconic looks during the streaming platform's Oscar Nominee Celebration at West Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel. Wearing a plunging nude corset gown covered in translucent sequins, Ana's Marilyn reference was unmistakable. She recreated the dress the actress wore to serenade John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962 with a few modern additions, and accessorized with matching nude pointed-toe pumps and an olive green box clutch with gold hardware. Getty Like Marilyn, she finished off her outfit with diamond earrings, dewy skin, and a dark berry-stained lip. Opting out of going blonde for the night, Ana wore her chestnut brown hair down in loose waves with a middle part. Ana de Armas Thinks Social Media Has Ruined the “Concept of a Movie Star" Back in February, Ana spoke about portraying Marilyn during an interview with Vanity Fair. "If you put Marilyn Monroe 'the movie star' aside, she's just an actress trying to navigate the life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody," she explained of how she related to her on a more personal level. "On top of that, you add this point of view of [director and screenwriter] Andrew [Dominik's] which was to see that through her trauma." She added, "I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being, because I wouldn’t want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."