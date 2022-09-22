Ana de Armas Is Already Grossed Out Knowing Her 'Blonde' Nude Scenes Are Going to Go Viral

But she doesn't regret taking on the role.

Christopher Luu
September 22, 2022
Ana de Armas Blonde Premiere
Getty Images

Believe it or not, Netflix's Blonde still isn't out even though you've been hearing about it for what feels like an eternity. Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in what is sure to be a contender during next year's awards season, has been making the rounds on late-night talk shows and speaking about the film in industry publications. In an interview with Variety, she explained that she's already dreading the fact that her nude scenes will inevitably go viral and become the stuff of memes and ... maybe worse. 

She explained that she's already seen the film several times ("too many times to count," actually) and gotten reactions from her close friends.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting,” she said in reference to her nude scenes and the film's NC-17 rating. "It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context."

De Armas continued, saying that she doesn't regret taking on the project, even with the guarantee of becoming a viral sensation for reasons other than her acting.

"I don’t think it gave me second thoughts," she added. "It just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips."

And even though few people have seen the movie, which premieres on September 28, there have already been viral moments. People can't stop talking about the film's infamous talking fetus scene and de Armas didn't help the meme-ification of the entire situation when she revealed that the cast and crew went to ask permission from Monroe herself on the first day of filming. 

