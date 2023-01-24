We Just Got a New Look at the Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic, "Back to Black"

When news first broke that Sam Taylor-Johnson was set to direct an Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, starring Industry's Marisa Abela, the internet was left conflicted on exactly how to feel. While the project was signed off by Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, many believe that he actually played a role in the late singer’s destruction as revealed in Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary, Amy. Now, fans are getting a first look at the upcoming project (which is currently filming and predicted to premiere in 2024), and it appears the internet is no longer conflicted — everyone’s just mad.

In images released from the film’s London-based set, Abela and her co-star Jack O’Connell, who plays Winehouse’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, are pictured portraying a moment where Fielder-Civil gets arrested while Winehouse screams and cries while being held back by police. Abela, as Winehouse, is wearing a gray tank top over an exposed bra paired with a leopard-print skirt and the singer’s signature beehive-style hairdo, and her black eyeliner can be seen running down her face.

Getty Images

Not only is the internet upset that the reenactment of Fielder-Civil’s reported 2007 arrest is entirely inaccurate — while Amy was present, a British tabloid told the Mirror at the time that the arrest occurred in her apartment, not in public — many believe the scene (and project as a whole) to be disrespectful and exploitative.

This uproar comes as the most recent controversy for the project, which originally received its fair share of backlash after announcing that Abela landed the role of Winehouse. Recently, Amy’s father publicly defended the decision, telling TMZ, “Marisa’s a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy.”