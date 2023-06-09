Amy Schumer Is Spilling the Tea On Why She Dropped Out of the 'Barbie' Movie

Amy Schumer is finally revealing the real reason she parted ways with the highly anticipated Barbie film (in theaters July 21) — but don't worry, she's still just as excited to see it as the rest of us.

On Thursday, the actress and comedian appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where during a round of his Plead the Fifth game, she admitted that she would still be supporting the movie, to which she was previously supposed to star in. "I can't wait to see the movie," she said. "I think it looks awesome."

Getty Images

Schumer was originally cast as the iconic doll back in 2016 before dropping out of the project in 2017. At the time, she and her team used "scheduling conflicts" as the excuse, but Schumer got candid with Cohen about the true reason she quit the film.

"But yeah, it really was just, like, creative differences. But you know what? There's like a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool. So, I will be seeing that movie."

Cohen then further questioned if that meant that the film was not those things when she was involved, to which she answered "yes."

Schumer previously told The Hollywood Reporter about the creative differences back in 2022, saying, "They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it."

Of course, Margot Robbie is now starring in the film, which is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, alongside Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, and so many more. The film has created a Barbie renaissance of sorts and thrust the beloved doll back into the zeitgeist, giving millennials everywhere a dose of nostalgia.

When speaking with Vogue, Robbie admitted that this role wasn't something she had on her bingo card. “It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,” she said. “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”