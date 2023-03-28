I Have Fine Hair, but This $10 Volumizing Spray Makes It Look Like I Got a Blowout

My friends love it, too.

By Zoë Hecht
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Volumizing Hair Spray Review
Photo:

Amika

Growing up, I was always envious of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Blake Lively who had thick, bouncy, voluminous locks; I have fine tresses, so hair like that just wasn’t in the cards for me. Over the years, I’ve tried a variety of products to mimic that same volume, but nothing worked — that is, until I stumbled upon Amika’s Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray

Amika’s Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray, which is sold in a mini size for $10 and a full size for $29, is a lightweight, dry finishing spray that amplifies fine (and dull) locks. The vegan, unscented formula is sulfate- and paraben-free, making it safe to use on colored strands and various hair types. 

amika un.done volume & matte texture spray

Amazon

Shop now: $10–$29; amazon.com

Even though I’ve been an Amika fan for a while (specifically the brand’s dry shampoo), I was skeptical to try the volume spray at first because of my past failed experiences with similar products. But now that I’m on my sixth or seventh can — and have even influenced my fine-haired friends to use it, too — I can confirm that this stuff is magic. 

Volumizing Hair Spray Review

Courtesy

Using it is super easy: I simply spritz the texture spray a few inches away from my dry and styled hair, focusing on my roots and strands. Then, I use my hands to disperse the product into my mane, and voilá — my hair is texturized, full, and ready for the day. If my hair is looking flat in-between wash days, I’ll also reach for the spray to give my tresses a little pick-me-up.

My friends and I aren’t the only ones who adore this product — in fact, Amika’s Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray boasts more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon; a number of reviewers who have fine hair like me also claim it works. “Wow, my thin, lifeless hair is now full of life,” raved one shopper. Another customer agreed, stating that they “absolutely love” the spray because it gives their “naturally thin and flat” hair “so much life” and instant volume.

Intrigued? Snag Amika’s Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray on Amazon and put the product to the test for yourself — trust me, you’ll have the most voluminous hair yet. 

