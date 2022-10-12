The Top-Rated Dry Shampoo That Lets Shoppers “Go a Full Week Between Washes” Is Now $21

And I trust it to add life back to my greasy hair.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 07:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amika Dry Shampoo
Photo:

Amika/ InStyle

After dying my hair, the first thing my stylist stressed was the importance of spacing out washes — advice I did not heed. It was not out of a lack of trust or belief that I knew more than them, but because, as someone who regularly works out (or at least tries to) — and profusely sweats while doing so — the idea of not washing my hair didn’t seem like a feasible option for me. But just one month after my dye job, I was back at the salon getting an all-over color because what had been a fiery red hue had quickly faded to orangy brown. Unless I wanted to drop a few hundred dollars every month, I knew it was time to find a good dry shampoo.

Dry shampoos had never been my favorite, as I often felt they left my scalp feeling dirtier than before application. Plus, so many have that distinct smell that yells, “I’m trying to cover up the fact that my hair is dirty.” So, I set out to find one that worked for me: I wanted it to revive my hair, reduce oil and sweat, and leave a fresh, just-washed smell. At the end of my research, it became clear what I needed: Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo, an Amazon customer-favorite that is now 20 percent off during the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale.

perk up talc-free dry shampoo

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $26); amazon.com

The thing I love most about this dry shampoo is how lightweight yet effective it is. I can spray a little at the roots or in problem areas, comb through, and the blowout I gave myself two days ago suddenly comes back to life with new volume and less oil. And after a medium-intensity workout (sorry, but I’m always going to wash after spin), this spray significantly reduces the sweat and residue left by it. Plus, it’s color-safe, with no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. 

But this wasn’t a product I just stumbled upon; with over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, I wound up buying it after reading one positive review after the next. Customers rave about this Amika dry shampoo’s ability to reduce oil without causing excess buildup. “I only wash my hair twice a week and this has kept it perfect between washes,” wrote one customer. “There is zero buildup with this dry shampoo — my primary issue with [others]. [It] gets rid of all oils, keeps your hair looking freshly styled, [and] doesn’t weigh it down.” Another noted they could “go a full week between washing, even if I get sweaty.” And a customer with fine hair wrote that Perk Up “smells nice and works really well to remove excess oil…[leaving] hair soft.” 

Now, as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this customer-loved dry shampoo is on sale for 20 percent off. Personally, I’ll be stocking up on it, and you should, too.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PD: Drybar Roundup
This Editor-Approved Blow Dry Brush for Salon-Quality Blowouts Is Marked Down for 1 More Day
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Hair Growth product deal one-off
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
Nicole Kidman Vegamour on Sale
This Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Shampoo Is 20% Off Until Tonight
Biotin Shampoo Deal
Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, Itâs âAlmost Unbelievableâ Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, It’s “Almost Unbelievable” Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales
Braun Hair Removal
This Discounted Hair Removal Device Is So Effective, Shoppers Only Use It “Once Every Few Weeks”
Roundup of Legging Deals
The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
Amazon Prime Early Access Nail Polish Roundup
The Nail Polish Behind Hailey Bieber’s Viral Manicure Is Back in Stock — and on Sale Today
Tula Serum
The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
L'Occitane Prime Day Deals
I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon
Amal Clooney T3 Blow Dryer
The Secret to Amal Clooney’s Envious Blowouts Is on Sale for a Few More Hours
Honest Beauty Prime Deal
Jessica Alba’s Extremely Popular Lengthening Mascara Is One of Our Favorite Beauty Deals at Amazon Right Now