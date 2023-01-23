Ami Colé's Latest Lip Oil Is Perfect for Valentine's Day

The only catch: It's limited edition.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 02:33PM
Ami Cole Lip Gloss Launch
Photo:

Ami Cole/ InStyle

With so much already on the market, launching a beauty brand of any kind in the 2020s isn't easy. Yet somehow, Ami Colé has managed to get it right.

By focusing on Black and PoC consumers, CEO and founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye created a line that was perfect for the makeup minimalist — and the collection quickly amassed a cult-following.

Today — and in less than a year after launching — Ami Colé can now be found in Sephora and Thirteen Lune as the company expands their range. And the latest addition to the Lip Oil line is a shade called Smitten that will leave you feeling just that.

"As the brand has grown, our DMs have become the biggest focus group. Upon launching, when thinking of the next drop, we started with our community," N'Diaye-Mbaye shares with InStyle. "We would engage them with surveys inquiring about what the next drop should be and what made sense as a next step in their routine. Now, thankfully, our community is vocal about what they need next before we even ask. A nice red and a grown up approach to cherry was the next highest ranked shade request after a nude pink, which we launched last year."

Ami Cole Lip Oil
Courtesy.
Ami Cole Lip Oil
Courtesy.
Courtesy.
Courtesy.

Much like the brand's other shades, Smitten offers universally-flattering glossy color. Plus. the impressive formula offers a blend of baobab seed oil, camellia oil, and passion fruit seed oil to moisturize, hydrate, and offer antioxidant benefits.

Ami Cole Lip Gloss Launch

Ami Cole

To shop: $20; amicole.com

Before I even tested the product, I knew it would be a hit — much like everything else from the line. It gives my lips a subtle color payoff that's perfect for anyone who wants add a hint of romance to their look.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may want to think about adding this to your makeup arsenal ASAP — not just because it's the perfect color for the holiday, but because Smitten is limited edition.

So run, don't walk, to get yours now.

Related Articles
Amazon Beauty Sponge
This No-Frills Beauty Tool Helps Makeup Look "Flawless," Shoppers Say, and It's Less Than $2 Apiece
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
People Keep Comparing This Neutral Lip Liner to More Expensive OptionsâAnd Itâs Only $5
People Can’t Stop Comparing This $5 Lip Liner to Much More Expensive Options
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call âHeavenâ in a Jar Just Got Reformulated for Winter
The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter
MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
I Tried This TikTok-Loved $11 Eye Tint, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Jones Road Miracle Balm Review
Believe It or Not, This Skin-Enhancing Balm Has Replaced My Need for Foundation, Blush, and Highlighter
Best Eyebrow Hold Gels
The 12 Best Eyebrow Hold Gels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 13 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Best Eyeshadow Sticks
The 11 Best Eyeshadow Sticks of 2023, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller