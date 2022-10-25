Beauty Beauty Products & Tools This Under-$20 Mascara Makes People Think I Got Lash Extensions Plus, it has lash conditioning benefits. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 25, 2022 @ 06:27PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Ami Cole Finding the right mascara can be complicated. What's "good" for one person may be horrible for another. Then, there's the fact that these products are basically a dime a dozen these days. In my job as a beauty editor, I've tested hundreds of mascaras over the years, and truthfully, most of them were just kind of meh. Now and then, I've found a few that I've liked, but not enough to stay loyal. However, Ami Cole's Lash-Amplifying Mascara has been a total game-changer — and it's been a staple in my makeup bag since its launch. Best Black-Owned Makeup Brands: Ami Cole Launches No-Makeup Makeup for Melanin-Rich Skin Formulated with 87% naturally-derived ingredients, like shea butter and jojoba oil, my lashes are left not only looking voluminous, separated, and extra long, but they never feel hard, dry, or crunchy — which is pretty common with most traditional formulas — thanks to the aforementioned conditioning elements. The product is also buildable, so I can do something subtle for a casual look or add more drama if I'm in the mood. Courtesy. To shop: $19; amicole.com Since mascara is the only eye makeup I wear on a consistent basis, I typically opt for the latter, and Ami Cole's joint has yet to disappoint. Plus, at just under $20, this product is basically a steal seeing as it outperforms many of the higher-end brands I've tested over the years. In fact, there have been many times when I've put it on before going out and people have stopped me mid-conversation to ask who did my lashes for me. I awkwardly respond, "Uh... God, my parents?" Then I tell them all about my secret weapon: Ami Cole's Lash-Amplifying Mascara.