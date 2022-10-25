Finding the right mascara can be complicated. What's "good" for one person may be horrible for another. Then, there's the fact that these products are basically a dime a dozen these days.

In my job as a beauty editor, I've tested hundreds of mascaras over the years, and truthfully, most of them were just kind of meh. Now and then, I've found a few that I've liked, but not enough to stay loyal. However, Ami Cole's Lash-Amplifying Mascara has been a total game-changer — and it's been a staple in my makeup bag since its launch.

Formulated with 87% naturally-derived ingredients, like shea butter and jojoba oil, my lashes are left not only looking voluminous, separated, and extra long, but they never feel hard, dry, or crunchy — which is pretty common with most traditional formulas — thanks to the aforementioned conditioning elements.

The product is also buildable, so I can do something subtle for a casual look or add more drama if I'm in the mood.

Courtesy.

To shop: $19; amicole.com

Since mascara is the only eye makeup I wear on a consistent basis, I typically opt for the latter, and Ami Cole's joint has yet to disappoint. Plus, at just under $20, this product is basically a steal seeing as it outperforms many of the higher-end brands I've tested over the years.

In fact, there have been many times when I've put it on before going out and people have stopped me mid-conversation to ask who did my lashes for me. I awkwardly respond, "Uh... God, my parents?" Then I tell them all about my secret weapon: Ami Cole's Lash-Amplifying Mascara.