I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather

It’s a closet-staple.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Photo:

Getty Images

Before I started writing about the best fashion products on the market, I was making them. In my past life, I designed tees and tanks for a handful of top retailers. With this came a lot of research into upcoming trends, sifting through fabrics, sampling (and resampling) garments to ensure the quality is right, and listening to customers to understand their wants and needs. So, when it comes to building my closet, I’m an expert on what to look for. 

The Long-Sleeve Shrug by AmélieBoutik is an open-front, bolero-style cardigan that can easily be paired over tanks and sleeveless tops for added warmth and coverage. It’s a must-have in my wardrobe for transitional dressing as the seasons change thanks to a lightweight, breathable fabric and cropped fit for wearing on warmer days without overheating, while long-sleeves offer ample coverage in chillier weather. It features a bit of ruching at the side seam that's figure-flattering, and comes in 11 colors and sizes extra-small to an extra-large.

AmÃ©lieBoutik Women Long Sleeve Bolero Shrug Cropped Open Front Cardigan Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

When doing my bi-seasonal shopping for transitional pieces, I look out for a few things: Can it easily be taken on and off? Can it be worn year-round? And is it versatile? This Amazon bolero style checked off all boxes — and not to mention, the style has been trending. I have worn this transitional piece over strapless dresses to dinner and over a workout set when going for a run, proving it can be dressed up or down. It keeps my easily chilled arms warm, and if I suddenly get warm, it can be easily rolled up to fit in my purse. With this layering hack, I no longer stress about where to stash my bulky knit cardigan or compromise on style based on the weather. It fits how you’d expect a standard long-sleeve tee to feel, but it isn't tight thanks to its stretchy fabric — though, if you plan to style this over a top with sleeves or bulkier straps, I’d recommend sizing up.

Even Amazon shoppers are in on this transitional must-have. One five-star shopper voiced that "it’s the perfect little shrug, especially for the winter when I still want to wear camis and corsets but it’s too cold.” The same shopper said the fabric is “lightweight yet substantive,” noting they own a few colors. Another five-star reviewer who owns six colors said, "It turns all your summer tops into winter [tops].”

Whether you are looking to build up your wardrobe with pieces you will actually wear or are just wanting something that can offer a bit more coverage, this layering hack is the way to go. The AmélieBoutik LongSleeve Shrug is a transitional closet staple you can wear all year round, and it’s only $25 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts
Shoppers say this body lotion makes "skin look younger" by "fading dark spots" and "wrinkles"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Body Lotion Makes “Alligator Skin” Look “Younger"
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag
55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
Baggu crescent bag review
I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
New Balance Sneakers Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off
Tan France Says You're Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin