I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather

Before I started writing about the best fashion products on the market, I was making them. In my past life, I designed tees and tanks for a handful of top retailers. With this came a lot of research into upcoming trends, sifting through fabrics, sampling (and resampling) garments to ensure the quality is right, and listening to customers to understand their wants and needs. So, when it comes to building my closet, I’m an expert on what to look for.

The Long-Sleeve Shrug by AmélieBoutik is an open-front, bolero-style cardigan that can easily be paired over tanks and sleeveless tops for added warmth and coverage. It’s a must-have in my wardrobe for transitional dressing as the seasons change thanks to a lightweight, breathable fabric and cropped fit for wearing on warmer days without overheating, while long-sleeves offer ample coverage in chillier weather. It features a bit of ruching at the side seam that's figure-flattering, and comes in 11 colors and sizes extra-small to an extra-large.

When doing my bi-seasonal shopping for transitional pieces, I look out for a few things: Can it easily be taken on and off? Can it be worn year-round? And is it versatile? This Amazon bolero style checked off all boxes — and not to mention, the style has been trending. I have worn this transitional piece over strapless dresses to dinner and over a workout set when going for a run, proving it can be dressed up or down. It keeps my easily chilled arms warm, and if I suddenly get warm, it can be easily rolled up to fit in my purse. With this layering hack, I no longer stress about where to stash my bulky knit cardigan or compromise on style based on the weather. It fits how you’d expect a standard long-sleeve tee to feel, but it isn't tight thanks to its stretchy fabric — though, if you plan to style this over a top with sleeves or bulkier straps, I’d recommend sizing up.

Even Amazon shoppers are in on this transitional must-have. One five-star shopper voiced that "it’s the perfect little shrug, especially for the winter when I still want to wear camis and corsets but it’s too cold.” The same shopper said the fabric is “lightweight yet substantive,” noting they own a few colors. Another five-star reviewer who owns six colors said, "It turns all your summer tops into winter [tops].”

Whether you are looking to build up your wardrobe with pieces you will actually wear or are just wanting something that can offer a bit more coverage, this layering hack is the way to go. The AmélieBoutik LongSleeve Shrug is a transitional closet staple you can wear all year round, and it’s only $25 on Amazon.

