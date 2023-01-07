Fashion Seasonal Trends Winter Fashion Amazon Slashed Prices on Its Winter Fashion Section, and We Found the 24 Best Deals for Up to 70% Off Save on clothes, shoes, and accessories, starting at $7. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle There’s something about the new year that puts me in the mood to shop. I mean, as a shopping writer, there’s always something on my wishlist, but when January rolls around, I get the urge to purge and restock my closet. Luckily, Amazon is on the same wavelength and launched a massive winter fashion sale with discounts up to 70 percent off. The sale includes clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from brands like Ugg, Levi’s, Steve Madden, and Calvin Klein. So, if you’re suddenly also itching to get a few new pieces, keep scrolling to check out the 24 best deals from Amazon’s winter fashion sale, starting at $7. Amazon Shop now: $57 (Originally $98); amazon.com Best Clothing Deals: In the clothing section, you can save on tons of cozy winter pieces, including sweaters, jeans, and jackets. This Amazon Aware ribbed crewneck sweater comes in 11 solid colors and is on sale for $22, while this $24 Daily Ritual collared cardigan is perfect for staying comfortable at the office. Another incredible find, these Gap relaxed-fit boyfriend jeans are also on sale for $24 — 60 percent off their original price. And for extra warmth, grab this Levi’s baggy trucker jacket with a fleece collar, which is just oversized enough to fit a sweater underneath. Below, click through more stellar clothing deals. Amazon Aware Rib Crewneck Sweater, $22 (Originally $40) Amazon Essentials Teddy Fleece Snap-Front Pullover Hoodie, $21 (Originally $44) Gap Slim-Fit Boyfriend Jean, $24 (Originally $60) Daily Ritual Ribbed Cardigan With Collar and Button Placket, $24 (Originally $35) Amazon Aware Fleece Long-Sleeve Henley Sweatshirt, $28 (Originally $40) Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Corduroy Slim High-Rise Pant, $30 (Originally $54) Ugg Avianna Crewneck Sweater, $57 (Originally $98) Levi’s Baggy Trucker Jacket With Fleece Collar, $65 (Originally $108) Amazon Shop now: $74 (Originally $100); amazon.com Best Shoe Deals: The shoe department is overflowing with discounted boots from top brands. If you’re looking for a casual boot to throw on with loungewear, go for this Koolaburra by Ugg style with faux shearling lining and laces up the front. For dressier looks, check out these Dolce Vita Chelsea boots, which are more than half-off, and these slouchy, faux suede boots from The Drop with a manageable 2-inch heel. And somewhere in between, these Muk Luks boot-sneaker hybrids are the perfect everyday shoes to throw on with both jeans and leggings. Keep scrolling to check out all eight of our shoe picks from Amazon’s epic sale. Amazon Essentials Cozy Slide Slipper, $16 (Originally $27) Crocs Baya Fuzz-Lined Strap Clog, $32 (Originally $65) Muk Luks Montana Blue Sky Boot, $47 (Originally $80) The Drop Caleb Shearling Hiking Boot, $64 (Originally $80) Koolaburra by Ugg Michon Short Fashion Boot, $75 (Originally $100) Dolce Vita Hoven H2O Fashion Boot, $76 (Originally $170) Steve Madden Lizbeth Knee-High Fashion Boot, $74 (Originally $139) The Drop Gertie Suede Slouchy Boot, $74 (Originally $100) Amazon Shop now: $15 (Originally $21); amazon.com Best Accessory Deals: We can’t forget about accessories, as tons of winter gear and bags are majorly discounted. Starting off strong with the cheapest item on the list, this Gap fairisle-print beanie is on sale for $7. You can also get a matching cable-knit hat and scarf set from Amazon Essentials for $15, making it super easy and affordable to stay warm this winter. For bags, we’re eyeing this mini Calvin Klein satchel that perfectly marries function and style and this leather hobo bag from The Sak that comes in a dreamy shade of maroon. There are even more accessory deals, below, from brands like Anne Klein, Timberland, and Vince Camuto. Gap Fairisle Beanie, $7 (Originally $25) Amazon Essentials Cable-Knit Hat and Scarf Set, $15 (Originally $21) Anne Klein Dome Crossbody With Faux Shearling Trim, $26 (Originally $68) Timberland Double-Layer Scarf, Cuffed Beanie, and Magic Glove Set, $28 (Originally $60) Vince Camuto Dayah Tote, $96 (Originally $158) Calvin Klein Blake Top-Zip Mini Satchel Crossbody, $76 (Originally $158) The Sak Alameda Hobo Bag, $98 (Originally $199) Fossil Heritage Leather Mini Flap Crossbody Purse, $160 (Originally $200) Shop more Amazon fashion deals, below, and browse through the entire sale event, here. Shop more Amazon fashion deals, below, and browse through the entire sale event, here.