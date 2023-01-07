Amazon Slashed Prices on Its Winter Fashion Section, and We Found the 24 Best Deals for Up to 70% Off

There’s something about the new year that puts me in the mood to shop. I mean, as a shopping writer, there’s always something on my wishlist, but when January rolls around, I get the urge to purge and restock my closet. Luckily, Amazon is on the same wavelength and launched a massive winter fashion sale with discounts up to 70 percent off.

The sale includes clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from brands like Ugg, Levi’s, Steve Madden, and Calvin Klein. So, if you’re suddenly also itching to get a few new pieces, keep scrolling to check out the 24 best deals from Amazon’s winter fashion sale, starting at $7.

Best Clothing Deals:

In the clothing section, you can save on tons of cozy winter pieces, including sweaters, jeans, and jackets. This Amazon Aware ribbed crewneck sweater comes in 11 solid colors and is on sale for $22, while this $24 Daily Ritual collared cardigan is perfect for staying comfortable at the office. Another incredible find, these Gap relaxed-fit boyfriend jeans are also on sale for $24 — 60 percent off their original price. And for extra warmth, grab this Levi’s baggy trucker jacket with a fleece collar, which is just oversized enough to fit a sweater underneath. Below, click through more stellar clothing deals.

Best Shoe Deals:

The shoe department is overflowing with discounted boots from top brands. If you’re looking for a casual boot to throw on with loungewear, go for this Koolaburra by Ugg style with faux shearling lining and laces up the front. For dressier looks, check out these Dolce Vita Chelsea boots, which are more than half-off, and these slouchy, faux suede boots from The Drop with a manageable 2-inch heel. And somewhere in between, these Muk Luks boot-sneaker hybrids are the perfect everyday shoes to throw on with both jeans and leggings. Keep scrolling to check out all eight of our shoe picks from Amazon’s epic sale.

Best Accessory Deals:

We can’t forget about accessories, as tons of winter gear and bags are majorly discounted. Starting off strong with the cheapest item on the list, this Gap fairisle-print beanie is on sale for $7. You can also get a matching cable-knit hat and scarf set from Amazon Essentials for $15, making it super easy and affordable to stay warm this winter. For bags, we’re eyeing this mini Calvin Klein satchel that perfectly marries function and style and this leather hobo bag from The Sak that comes in a dreamy shade of maroon. There are even more accessory deals, below, from brands like Anne Klein, Timberland, and Vince Camuto.

Shop more Amazon fashion deals, below, and browse through the entire sale event, here.

