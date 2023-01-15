The 24 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 78% Off

One of the best feelings in the world is waking up on the Sunday of a long weekend and knowing that you still have one more day to rest. For many of us, today is that day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by doing a little shopping from the comfort of your couch. In honor of the long weekend, Amazon slashed its prices sitewide, and we found the 24 best deals for up to 78 percent off.

The sale event includes discounts on fashion, beauty, and home goods; we’re talking about $32 Levi’s jeans, a Sunday Riley retinol serum for 49 percent off, and a four-piece towel set for just $33 — and that’s just the beginning. Keep reading to check out the 24 best Amazon fashion, beauty, and home deals we’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP, starting at $6.



Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals:

Whether you’re looking for a new cozy sweater or a pair of durable sneakers, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this weekend. The Goodthreads knit turtleneck that a shopper said “looks like a $250 sweater” is on sale for just $25, while this sporty Hanes pullover is going for $15. You can also get a pair of $31 Adidas track pants for running errands and lounging around the house. Plus, this sustainably sourced faux shearling jacket from Amazon Aware is also on sale for $33.

Of course, there are tons of shoes and accessories on sale, as well. From Ugg, save on this puffy belt bag and these high-top sneakers, which you can wear together for the perfect athleisure look. And if you could use a new pair of boots, look no further than this Sam Edelman combat style, which comes in five monochromatic colorways. Browse through more incredible Amazon fashion deals, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

In the beauty department, everything from skincare to makeup to hair care is on sale. Begin your beauty haul with this Sunday Riley retinol serum that’s going for 49 percent off, followed by this Peter Thomas Roth temporary face tightener serum, which a shopper called the “best wrinkle coverup ever.” Next, grab a clear Grande Cosmetics lip plumper for an impressive 48 percent off and this lip liner from Haus Laboratories for just $6. Finish off your beauty shopping spree with a hair product, like this Oribe moisturizing treatment mask that results in “soft and healthy hair,” according to a reviewer. Below, click through all eight of our beauty sale picks.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

After you’ve stocked up on new clothes and beauty products, it’s time to give your home some TLC. Starting in the kitchen, a pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet is on sale for just $15, and this Dash deluxe electric griddle that’s perfect for making brunch at home is going for $35. Tons of decor is also on sale, like this neutral area rug that’s going for 68 percent off and a top-rated Yankee balsam- and cedar-scented candle for $17. You can score some organizational items, as well, like this luxe travel jewelry box that’s also on sale for $17 thanks to an on-site coupon. And since it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without a vacuum deal, we just have to tell you about the Inse cordless vacuum that’s going for 78 percent off (yes, you read that right!). Keep scrolling for even more outrageous home deals.

Peruse Amazon’s entire weekend sale, here and check out more of our picks, below.



Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $80); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $99 (Originally $180); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $27); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $85); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $28); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $450); amazon.com