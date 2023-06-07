Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon Has a Secret Wedding Guest Storefront Full of Summer-Ready Dresses and Heels — Starting at $12 Shop styles from Ted Baker, Astr the Label, and more just in time for wedding season. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I don’t know about you, but I love love. Bring on the white doves, throw the bouquet, and kiss the bride. Even better, multiple of my friends just got engaged, so I’m running into wedding season full speed ahead. If you’re in a similar situation and need a formal getup, look no further than Amazon’s wedding guest fashion storefront. The new shop includes a lineup of 240 stunning cocktail dresses, flowy midis, and ample formal attire. Alongside these coveted clothing pieces, you can find statement jewelry, day-to-night bags, and black tie-appropriate shoes. Keep scrolling to discover everything I’m adding to my cart with prices starting at just $12. Shop 5 Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon: Astr the Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress, $53 (Originally $89) Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart-Neck Bodycon Dress, $198 Exlura Tie-Back Ruffle Mini Dress, $40 (Originally $62) Anrabess One-Shoulder Asymmetric Satin Party Dress, $44 with coupon (Originally $49) Prettygarden Smocked Square-Neck Tiered Ruffle Dress, $45 There are all sorts of dress codes for weddings, but you can never go wrong with a classic lace midi dress, like this Astr the Label A-Line option. Available in seven colors and sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large, the dress features a flirty V-neckline, adjustable, thin straps, and partial lining. However, many shoppers recommend sizing up for the best fit. Even then, they still call the gown “perfect, elegant, [and] comfortable.” Amazon Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); amazon.com If you want something a little more form-fitting, consider this Dress the Population bodycon pick. The structured upper creates a corset-like fit, while the midi length skirt hugs your curves. This style is also versatile enough to wear with neutral stilettos for a wedding or platforms for a night out on the town. You can even make it office-appropriate by layering a blazer over the separate. Best of all, it comes in nine colorways. Amazon Shop now: $198; amazon.com For laid-back weddings that are held in the park, on the beach, or outdoors, reach for this smocked Prettygarden midi. Not only is it $45, but the cotton dress includes puff sleeves, a tired skirt, square neckline, and 25 color options. This is a piece you can wear well after the big day, repurposing it with sandals and a crossbody bag for casual weekend activities. Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Shop 5 Wedding Guest Shoes and Accessories: Camssoo Open-Toe Block-Heel Slide, $41 (Originally $50) Bmadge Gold Geometric Earrings, $12 Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $90 Nine West Reina Heeled Sandal, $60 (Originally $99) Ted Baker London Clemara Hinge Crystal Bangle, $75 (Originally $85) You’re never fully ready without a fabulous pair of shoes. Thankfully, Nine West delivered the perfect pair that’s currently on sale for $60. Complete with an ankle buckle, intricate textured detail, and metallic bronze coloring, this stiletto was made for showstoppers. If the gold tone isn’t for you, opt for another hue, such as ivory, red, or black. Amazon Shop now: $60 (Originally $99); amazon.com When it comes to bags, my heart is set on this Jw Pei shoulder purse. Not only does it come from a celebrity-worn brand, but it’s sleek, chic, and available in 12 designs. The unique wave-like body sets itself apart from other standard finds, while the vegan leather keeps it versatile enough to become a staple in your wardrobe well after the wedding day. Amazon Shop now: $90; amazon.com But if you decide to only snag one thing from this list, it has to be these $12 geometric earrings. The large, statement accessory adds instant glamor to any outfit, elevating your attire. The set also pairs with just about anything, allowing you to style them again and again with ease. Amazon Shop now: $12; amazon.com I’m already curating a wide assortment of outfits from the pieces listed above, and you can do the same. If you want even further options, though, then check out Amazon’s entire wedding guest storefront, here. 