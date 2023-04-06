While new year's resolutions have come and gone, spring is the real season to refresh your life. Whether you’re redecorating your space or purging your wardrobe, spring cleaning can look different for everyone. Personally, I plan to give my beauty cabinet a major makeover by swapping out the products that no longer serve me (and are likely expired) for budget-friendly, customer-loved picks. To no surprise, Amazon is the first place I’m turning to.

Not only does the retailer carry my favorite beauty brands like The Ordinary, Maybelline, Revlon, and L’Oreal, but it quietly releases huge discounts on them, too. Just between us, Amazon’s hidden storefront of viral items is chock-full of trending beauty products at unbelievable prices. Keep scrolling through to read about the top 15 makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance deals the internet can’t stop raving about, starting at just $5. Don’t wait to add these best-sellers to your cart, as Amazon’s secret spring sale won’t last long.

Best Amazon Viral Beauty Deals

Starting off strong, the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Face Serum is on sale for just $20, an entire 40 percent off its original $33 price tag. Over 30,000 shoppers love the skincare product, granting it a near-perfect rating at Amazon. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is made with hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin retain moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines. As a result, the serum will intensely hydrate your skin, giving it a plumper look and smoothing out wrinkles in just one week, per the brand. But don’t just take it from the brand — a 75-year-old shopper said the L’Oreal product makes their skin “smoother” and “tighter,” and they “look younger every day,” since adding it to their routine.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $33); amazon.com

The Mielle Organics hair-strengthening oil is the number one best-selling hair treatment on Amazon with over 23,000 five-star ratings. The product continues to gain traction online, and according to its rave reviews, it’s worth the hype. Made with biotin to strengthen hair follicles and rosemary to improve scalp health, the rich formula nourishes your mane from top to bottom. One shopper called the oil their “holy grail” and said it makes their bleached hair “shiny, smooth, and healthy,” while “promoting growth (for real).”

Shop now: $9 (Originally $10); amazon.com

If you’re looking to take your makeup routine to the next level, the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is for you. At just $10, this product adds intense length and volume to eyelashes in a matter of seconds. The Maybelline pick, which many shoppers call the “best mascara ever,” has over 80,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One customer complimented the “buildable formula,” which can be worn for a “natural look” or layered for “dramatic effect” — but regardless, “the mascara never clumps or flakes.” Plus, it “lasts all day without smudging or fading,” they said, which is a major bonus.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $13); amazon.com

Shoppers are calling the Revlon One Step hair-dryer brush a “game changer,” and at just $40, it’s an entire 43 percent off its original price. The hot tool is designed to leave you with a salon-quality blowout, and it’s built with ceramic and titanium tourmaline to reduce heat damage and protect your locks. Over 16,000 shoppers have given the hair tool a five-star rating, and one reviewer said the “life-changing” volumizer “cuts drying time in half.”

Shop now: $40 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Give your beauty routine a spring refresh and browse through more viral products on Amazon, below, while the deals last.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Shop now: $17 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Shop now: $6 (Originally $8); amazon.com

Shop now: $17 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Shop now: $6 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com

