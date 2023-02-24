These $30 “Buttery” Sweatpants Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Have Worn Them for "3 Days Straight"

I jump at any opportunity to dress up in a glammed-out ensemble. I love statement tops and adore luxurious boots even more. But sometimes all I want is an oversized hoodie and some super baggy sweats (I’m literally wearing that exact ‘fit as I write this story.) So when I saw that Amazon was having a pretty sweet deal on their Vinmen sweatpants, I knew I had to share it with everyone.

Vinmen’s sweatpants are the bottoms you will want to wear 24/7. They’re not only on sale for as low as $30, but their cotton construction and loose-fitting silhouette are so comfortable, you’ll even be tempted to leave the house in them. And honestly, you can; they look as good as they feel. You can taper the top to just about any size, thanks to the drawstring closure, and the cinched waist and ankles add a form-fitting addition. The sweatpants also come in 10 different colors, allowing you to choose the one that best compliments your wardrobe.

It’s one thing for me to rave about Vinmen’s sweatpants, but it’s another to hear it from real-life Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said these bottoms have a “buttery softness” that they’ve “never felt on sweatpants before.” Another mentioned they’re “perfectly” baggy, while someone else hasn’t taken them off in three whole days — and that’s saying something!

Beyond the 3,000-plus five-star ratings, Vinmen’s sweats are also a nod to the current comfy-girl trend. Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker have been reaching for similar cinched-waist pieces, and are styling them with constructed jackets, coordinating tops, and even hats, proving sweatpants are versatile and foolproof.

I’m not saying you have to snag a pair of Vinmen’s sweats, but I am saying that they’re currently on sale, will look good in and out of the house, and even have a celebrity stamp of approval. So if you’re like me and are totally grabbing a pair, then check out some of my favorite color options below.

