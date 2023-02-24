These $30 “Buttery” Sweatpants Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Have Worn Them for "3 Days Straight"

They're "perfectly" baggy, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Have Been Wearing These "Perfectly Baggie" $33 Sweats for "3 Days Straight"
Getty Images.

I jump at any opportunity to dress up in a glammed-out ensemble. I love statement tops and adore luxurious boots even more. But sometimes all I want is an oversized hoodie and some super baggy sweats (I’m literally wearing that exact ‘fit as I write this story.) So when I saw that Amazon was having a pretty sweet deal on their Vinmen sweatpants, I knew I had to share it with everyone.   

Vinmen’s sweatpants are the bottoms you will want to wear 24/7. They’re not only on sale for as low as $30, but their cotton construction and loose-fitting silhouette are so comfortable, you’ll even be tempted to leave the house in them. And honestly, you can; they look as good as they feel. You can taper the top to just about any size, thanks to the drawstring closure, and the cinched waist and ankles add a form-fitting addition. The sweatpants also come in 10 different colors, allowing you to choose the one that best compliments your wardrobe.  

VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

It’s one thing for me to rave about Vinmen’s sweatpants, but it’s another to hear it from real-life Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said these bottoms have a “buttery softness” that they’ve “never felt on sweatpants before.” Another mentioned they’re “perfectly” baggy, while someone else hasn’t taken them off in three whole days — and that’s saying something! 

Beyond the 3,000-plus five-star ratings, Vinmen’s sweats are also a nod to the current comfy-girl trend. Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker have been reaching for similar cinched-waist pieces, and are styling them with constructed jackets, coordinating tops, and even hats, proving sweatpants are versatile and foolproof. 

I’m not saying you have to snag a pair of Vinmen’s sweats, but I am saying that they’re currently on sale, will look good in and out of the house, and even have a celebrity stamp of approval. So if you’re like me and are totally grabbing a pair, then check out some of my favorite color options below.   

VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50); amazon.com

VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Shoppers Say This Shampoo Makes "Limp, Thin and Lifeless" Hair Look Twice as Thick
Shoppers With Hair Loss Saw “Incredible” Results After Just 2 Months of Using This Regrowth Kit
These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Related Articles
Skims Bodysuit Dupe
I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Jennifer Lopez Brought Back One of the 2020âs Hottest Trends in a Brand Celebrities Canât Stop Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a $38,450 Bag With One of 2020's Biggest (and Comfiest) Trends
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream
65-year-old shoppers say this serum from a selena gomez-used brand "gave [their] face a glow [they] havenât seen in years / and it's on sal
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This French Serum Revived Their Complexion and Restored Their Glow
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Shoppers over 50 Say Selena Gomezâs Newest Skincare Find Makes a âSignificant Differenceâ in Wrinkles and Enlarged Pores
Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles
Shoppers say this now-$10 foot cream transforms "rock hard heels" into "super soft and smooth feet"
Shoppers With “Extremely” Dry Heels and “Thick Calluses” Say This $10 Foot Cream Makes a Difference in 1 Day
Night Moisturizer Review
This Botanical Night Cream Cleared Up My Dark Spots So Well, I Rarely Wear Makeup
This Best-Selling Eyeshadow is Crease-Proof and Stays All Day, According to Shoppers
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Lasts Up to 24 Hours Without a Touch-Up