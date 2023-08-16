Supermodels Keep Wearing This Fall-Friendly Vest Trend, and You Can Get the Look for Under $35 at Amazon

In case you missed it, vests are having a moment in the fashion world — but not in the way you may think. Instead of throwing on a vest over a button-down or tee, supermodels are styling the sleeveless shirts as tops, pairing them with everything from trousers to jeans. And thanks to Amazon’s massive selection of trendy vests, you can get the look for less than $35.

Just last week, Karlie Kloss wore a cropped, off-white vest with wide-leg jeans and Adidas Samba sneakers to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert (major news, we know). Before that, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley paired a similar style with matching trousers, and Joan Smalls wore an open-front white vest for a sexy evening look. It’s safe to say this trend has the supermodel stamp of approval.

With just a few weeks of summer left, now is your last chance to get the vest-as-a-shirt look out of your system before temperatures drop. But don’t worry — you can still wear your new vest atop a long-sleeve tee into the fall without a lightweight jacket layered over it. Below, check out five under-$35 vests we recommend checking out on Amazon.

Shop Amazon Vests Under $35:

Hotouch Waistcoat Vest With Pockets

Amazon

If you’re going for the classic waistcoat look, consider this button-down style with front pockets and an adjustable belt in the back. It comes in six colors, including neutrals and statement shades, and is made from a soft polyester and viscose blend. Wear it during the day with straight-leg jeans or trousers, and edge it up for the evening with a black mini skirt and heels.

Amazhiyu Linen Button-Down Vest

Amazon

At just $29, this 100 percent linen vest is another great option, since it’s “nicely tailored” with “beautifully finished seams,” according to a reviewer. The top comes in seven colorways, each with iridescent buttons down the front, an adjustable belt in the back, and subtle slits in the hemline. It’s the perfect lightweight piece to throw on with both pants and shorts during these upcoming transitional weather weeks.

Meihuida Crochet Button-Down Vest

Amazon

Offering yet another fabric alternative, this crochet vest captures the coastal grandmother vibe in the best way. The knit top comes in four neutral shades and has two hook closures at the chest, showing off some skin without the worry of having anything pop out. Of course, you can also wear a tee underneath or a jacket over top for a more covered-up look. The best-selling vest is “very flattering with high-waisted jeans,” per a reviewer, making it easy to style into the fall.

Browse through more of our favorite supermodel-inspired Amazon vests for less than $35, below.

Gamisote Cropped Waistcoat Vest

Amazon

Grace Karin Waistcoat Vest