Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time

Including fashion, beauty, and home deals starting at $10.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

In the blink of an eye, Thanksgiving is over, and the winter holidays are right around the corner. Whether you observe Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or follow traditions of your own, there’s no denying this season is one of the most joyous times of the year. To celebrate, Amazon just launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale, and it’s full of incredible gifts for less. 

The massive sale event includes thousands of deals, so we narrowed it down to the 15 best fashion, beauty, and home finds from brands like Adidas, Honest Beauty, and Le Creuset. As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of quick two-day shipping to ensure these gifts arrive in time for the upcoming holidays. Keep scrolling to check out all 15 of our top gift picks, starting at $10.

Best Holiday Gifts on Sale at Amazon:

A cozy scarf is a full-proof gift idea, and this Amazon Essentials blanket style is on sale for $11. Made from 100 percent acrylic, it comes in 12 colors and patterns, each with tassel details on the ends. One shopper confirmed the “quality is amazing,” adding that it’s “super soft and easy to keep clean.” Grab the scarf as a little something for a friend, or use it as an unexpected stocking stuffer while it’s 45 percent off. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Blanket Scarf

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Another cold-weather fashion find, this mock-neck puffer jacket from Daily Ritual is equal parts stylish and functional. The short jacket has elastic cuffs, zipper and button closures down the front, and two side pockets. Not to mention, it comes in 17 colorways and sizes XS through 5X. According to a reviewer, the “coat is extremely warm, it looks amazing on, [and] it is well made,” so the lucky recipient can wear it for years to come. 

Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $65); amazon.com

For the jewelry lover on your list, you can't beat the $34 price tag on this Anne Klein bracelet watch. Available in five metal band and face combinations, the sleek timepiece is designed with adjustable links, so the wearer can find their perfect fit. Plus, it comes packaged in a high-quality jewelry box that’s ready to be wrapped and gifted. A shopper confirmed the watch’s durability, writing that it “does not scratch easily” since they’ve “accidentally splashed water on it and hit it in hard surfaces but it still looks good.”

Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Moving on to the beauty department, you can’t go wrong with this Honest Beauty eye makeup set, which comes with the brand’s lengthening mascara and liquid eyeshadow. The mascara is a two-in-one product, since it has a primer on one side and the actual mascara on the other, and the eyeshadow comes in a shimmery champagne shade that’s perfect for festive holiday looks. One reviewer said the mascara “adds so much length” that they’ve “been asked multiple times while wearing this mascara if [their] lashes are [real] or not.” 

Honest Beauty Sparkle all the Way Eye Kit

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $29); amazon.com

And for the coffee lover in your life, grab the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for 30 percent off. The single-serve coffee machine brews beverages in minutes for any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces. It even has a removable base, so you can fit your travel mug under the spout for an easy grab-and-go morning routine. Plus, the machine itself is less than 5 inches wide, making it the perfect appliance for limited counter space. With this machine in your kitchen, it’s “easy and quick to make a cup of coffee any time,” as one shopper put it.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Amazon

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Time is running out to get your gifts in order before the holidays begin, so be sure to shop our top picks from Amazon’s Very Merry Deals sale now. 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals:

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Oprah-Approved Moisturizer Is Now 40% Off at Ulta
Oprah Once Called This Hydrating Moisturizer “Hands Down the Best'' — and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Everyone wants a skincare device for Christmas, here's an editors guide to some of the most popular options
A Shopping Editor’s Guide to the Skincare Devices That Have Been Dominating the Beauty World This Year
Saks Fifth Avenue Is Slashing 60% Off Designer Must-Haves â Hereâs Everything Iâm Buying
This Secret Sale Has Designer Fashion for Up to 60% Off — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart
Related Articles
Everyone wants a skincare device for Christmas, here's an editors guide to some of the most popular options
A Shopping Editor’s Guide to the Skincare Devices That Have Been Dominating the Beauty World This Year
Baublebar Holiday Sale
I’m an Earrings-Obsessed Editor, and These Are 5 Pairs Worth Buying From BaubleBar’s Holiday Sale
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles, Starting at $11
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares the 5 Gifts That Are Going to Fly Off Shelves This Season
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares Her Top 5 Favorite Products to Gift This Season
These Slippers Have Over 27,000 Five-Star Ratings, and Customers Say Theyâve âHeld Up Better Than Uggsâ
Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now
Solawave skincare device
Forget Expensive Creams or Trendy Serums — Gift this High Tech Skincare Tool to Transform Anyone’s Skin Routine
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Added a Glitzy Twist to the Classic Canadian Tuxedo Look
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Winter Layer Is Now 64% Off at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This “Warm and Stylish” Puffer Vest — and It’s 64% Off
Holiday Nail Art by Zodiac Sign
Discover Your Go-To Holiday Nail Art, According to Your Zodiac Sign
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
Best Spanx Products
The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand
Amazon holiday pajamas
Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Catbird Custom Name Necklace Gift of the Day
Everyone Wants a Custom Name Necklace — We Found The Perfect One