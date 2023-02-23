Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream

InStyle declared it one of the best moisturizers of 2023.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Photo:

Getty Images

Moisturizers can do so much more than prevent skin from getting dry. According to a previous InStyle interview with dermatologist Dr. Libby Rhee, dry skin is “much more susceptible to sensitivity, irritation, and even wrinkling,” which means that “having a healthy skin barrier is key to efficient and optimal skin cell turnover or renewal.” Consequently, the right moisturizer can brighten, plump, and smooth mature skin without causing irritation. 

After trying popular formulas to determine the best moisturizers of 2023, InStyle declared Vanicream’s Daily Facial Moisturizer the best for sensitive skin, considering it’s formulated without allergens like lanolin and formaldehyde. Plus, with nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, it turns out that so many Amazon shoppers swear by its anti-aging benefits. This cream’s instant plumping power comes predominantly from hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that retains water in your skin, minimizing the appearance of lines. What’s more, users can reap the long-term effects of ceramides, which strengthen the skin barrier to protect against sun damage and dehydration. Finally, a dose of squalane moisturizes and calms inflammation, a helpful attribute for those with irritable skin

Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Finding a plumping moisturizer for mature skin is trickier than it seems, but so many reviewers looking to smooth wrinkles have become fans of this gentle formula. One shopper who learned about the cream through their dermatologist called it “the best product ever,” noting that after one month, they noticed “less wrinkles” and firmer skin. A 72-year-old reviewer wrote that the moisturizer “immediately brightened and softened” their face. “I am so happy to finally find a facial moisturizer that makes me look younger,” they continued. “[It’s] such a treat to have something do what it promises,” said another user, adding that they’re “heading [into] 70 with clear, glowy skin.”

If this moisturizer proves anything, it's that you don’t need to spend big to see results from a face cream. Shop this fan-favorite for just $15 from Amazon to try it for yourself.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Skims Bodysuit Dupe
I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Related Articles
Skims Bodysuit Dupe
I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
Madelyn Cline Skincare
Madelyn Cline’s Red Carpet Glow Was Thanks to the Serum That Made a Shopper’s Skin "Feel Young Again"
Ulta Foreo Sale
The "Magical" Device That Improves Skin Texture “Dramatically” Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
if i didn't take before and after photos i wouldn't believe how well this nail concealer worked
This Concealing Base Coat Made My Grand Canyon-Like Ridged Nails Look Healthy and Smooth
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
65-year-old shoppers say this serum from a selena gomez-used brand "gave [their] face a glow [they] havenât seen in years / and it's on sal
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This French Serum Revived Their Complexion and Restored Their Glow
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Shoppers over 50 Say Selena Gomezâs Newest Skincare Find Makes a âSignificant Differenceâ in Wrinkles and Enlarged Pores
Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles
Shoppers say this now-$10 foot cream transforms "rock hard heels" into "super soft and smooth feet"
Shoppers With “Extremely” Dry Heels and “Thick Calluses” Say This $10 Foot Cream Makes a Difference in 1 Day
Night Moisturizer Review
This Botanical Night Cream Cleared Up My Dark Spots So Well, I Rarely Wear Makeup
This Best-Selling Eyeshadow is Crease-Proof and Stays All Day, According to Shoppers
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Lasts Up to 24 Hours Without a Touch-Up
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3
Editor-Loved Amazon President's Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Presidents’ Day Deals Worth Shopping