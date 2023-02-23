Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream

Moisturizers can do so much more than prevent skin from getting dry. According to a previous InStyle interview with dermatologist Dr. Libby Rhee, dry skin is “much more susceptible to sensitivity, irritation, and even wrinkling,” which means that “having a healthy skin barrier is key to efficient and optimal skin cell turnover or renewal.” Consequently, the right moisturizer can brighten, plump, and smooth mature skin without causing irritation.

After trying popular formulas to determine the best moisturizers of 2023, InStyle declared Vanicream’s Daily Facial Moisturizer the best for sensitive skin, considering it’s formulated without allergens like lanolin and formaldehyde. Plus, with nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, it turns out that so many Amazon shoppers swear by its anti-aging benefits. This cream’s instant plumping power comes predominantly from hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that retains water in your skin, minimizing the appearance of lines. What’s more, users can reap the long-term effects of ceramides, which strengthen the skin barrier to protect against sun damage and dehydration. Finally, a dose of squalane moisturizes and calms inflammation, a helpful attribute for those with irritable skin.

Finding a plumping moisturizer for mature skin is trickier than it seems, but so many reviewers looking to smooth wrinkles have become fans of this gentle formula. One shopper who learned about the cream through their dermatologist called it “the best product ever,” noting that after one month, they noticed “less wrinkles” and firmer skin. A 72-year-old reviewer wrote that the moisturizer “immediately brightened and softened” their face. “I am so happy to finally find a facial moisturizer that makes me look younger,” they continued. “[It’s] such a treat to have something do what it promises,” said another user, adding that they’re “heading [into] 70 with clear, glowy skin.”

If this moisturizer proves anything, it's that you don’t need to spend big to see results from a face cream. Shop this fan-favorite for just $15 from Amazon to try it for yourself.

