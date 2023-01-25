Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16

Here's what a fashion editor is buying.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

The day of love is fast approaching, and whether you have a boo or are celebrating with your gal pals, Amazon’s Valentine's Day fashion curation has something for everyone. Starting at just $16, the shopping destination is offering chic and festive dresses, jewelry, and shoes — and I’m sharing my must-have picks from Astr the Label, Bcbgmaxazria, Club Monaco, and more.

Valentine’s Day Clothing

Starting off with Amazon’s V-Day clothing section, which is full of rose tones, sexy cutouts, and cute prints. One of my favorite finds is this Black Halo jumpsuit; designed with silky velvet fabric and an A-line pant leg, I can almost guarantee you don’t have something like this in your closet. Not to mention, this jumpsuit also features a tall mock-neck and ruching, making it one of the most original pieces I’ve seen in a while. 

Black Halo Women's Cash Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $212 (Originally $415); amazon.com

If a jumpsuit isn’t for you, check out this Bcbgmaxazria cocktail dress. You can never go wrong with a LBD — especially when it’s made with delicate lace, side cut-outs, and an elegant scoop-neck. This dress is also perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond; I have heart eyes for this find. 

BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Long Sleeve Fitted Midi Cocktail Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $242; amazon.com

Valentine’s Day Shoes

You can’t have a Cupid-approved look without a pair of jaw-dropping shoes. I’m hooked on these flirty and fuzzy Steve Madden heels. The 4-inch stiletto towers high, effortlessly leading into an almond peep-toe. But of course, the star of the show is its fluffy strap — needless to say, I think I found my sole-mate.   

Steve Madden Women's Spin Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $77; amazon.com

Roses are red, violets are blue, these Sam Edelman pumps are just as cute, too. If you’re looking for a sweet Valentine’s Day look, you’ve found them: These soft pink heels feature intricate beading, delicate curves, and a pointed toe. Look closely, and you’ll even see clean stitching and classic Sam Edelman embellishments at the heel.     

Sam Edelman Women's Harriett Bead Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

Valentine’s Day Jewelry

Of course, I can’t leave you without calling out some luxurious jewelry finds. I need this Steve Madden Padlock and Key Pendant Necklace to be mine ASAP. It features a gorgeous gemstone, snake chain, and a long length that’s perfect for layering. 

Steve Madden Padlock & Key Pendant Long Necklace

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

These Swarovski stud earrings are another beloved find, characterized by their pink crystals, rose gold finish, and unique front and back design that catches light from all angles. Simply add them to any V-Day look for the ultimate finish. 

Swarovski Lucent Single Crystal Earring Jewelry Collection

Amazon

Shop now: $225; amazon.com

While the above fashion staples will elevate any romantic look, there are still several options to choose from. Shop the entire Amazon Valentine’s Day fashion section here and check out more of my favorites below. 

French Connection Women's Mathilda Knit Cut Out Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $128; amazon.com

GUESS Rose Opal Statement Drop Dangle Goldtone Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

GUESS Women's Fearne Combat Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $60–$99; amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Fitted Peplum Faux Leather Top

Amazon

Shop now: $61 (Originally $218); amazon.com

Pearl Heart Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Steve Madden Women's Embellish Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $65; amazon.com

