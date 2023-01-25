Fashion Seasonal Trends Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16 Here's what a fashion editor is buying. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle The day of love is fast approaching, and whether you have a boo or are celebrating with your gal pals, Amazon’s Valentine's Day fashion curation has something for everyone. Starting at just $16, the shopping destination is offering chic and festive dresses, jewelry, and shoes — and I’m sharing my must-have picks from Astr the Label, Bcbgmaxazria, Club Monaco, and more. Valentine’s Day Clothing Black Halo Cash Jumpsuit, $212 (Originally $415) Bcbgmaxazria Midi Cocktail Dress, $242 French Connection Mathilda Knit Cut-Out Dress, $128 Astr the Label Jamila Dress, $138 The Drop Doug Cut-Out Knit Top, $33 (Originally $35) Bcbgmaxazria Faux Leather Belt Shirt, $61 (Originally $218) Starting off with Amazon’s V-Day clothing section, which is full of rose tones, sexy cutouts, and cute prints. One of my favorite finds is this Black Halo jumpsuit; designed with silky velvet fabric and an A-line pant leg, I can almost guarantee you don’t have something like this in your closet. Not to mention, this jumpsuit also features a tall mock-neck and ruching, making it one of the most original pieces I’ve seen in a while. Amazon Shop now: $212 (Originally $415); amazon.com If a jumpsuit isn’t for you, check out this Bcbgmaxazria cocktail dress. You can never go wrong with a LBD — especially when it’s made with delicate lace, side cut-outs, and an elegant scoop-neck. This dress is also perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond; I have heart eyes for this find. Amazon Shop now: $242; amazon.com Valentine’s Day Shoes Nine West Trivs Pump, $61 Guess Fearne Combat Boot, $60 Franco Sarto Tana Pump, $108 Steve Madden Spin Heeled Sandal, $77 Marc Fisher Viviene Pump, $63 Sam Edelman Harriett Bead Heel, $160 Steve Madden Embellished Heeled Sandal, $65 Ash Ghibly Lace Sneaker, $112 You can’t have a Cupid-approved look without a pair of jaw-dropping shoes. I’m hooked on these flirty and fuzzy Steve Madden heels. The 4-inch stiletto towers high, effortlessly leading into an almond peep-toe. But of course, the star of the show is its fluffy strap — needless to say, I think I found my sole-mate. Amazon Shop now: $77; amazon.com Roses are red, violets are blue, these Sam Edelman pumps are just as cute, too. If you’re looking for a sweet Valentine’s Day look, you’ve found them: These soft pink heels feature intricate beading, delicate curves, and a pointed toe. Look closely, and you’ll even see clean stitching and classic Sam Edelman embellishments at the heel. Amazon Shop now: $160; amazon.com Valentine’s Day Jewelry Guess Rose Opal Drop Earrings, $40 Steve Madden Padlock and Key Pendant Necklace, $26 Swarovski Lucent Single Crystal Earrings, $225 Lucky Brand White Heart Safety Pin Earrings, $16 Steve Madden Pearl Heart Earrings, $32 Guess Goldtone White Floral Ring, $20 Of course, I can’t leave you without calling out some luxurious jewelry finds. I need this Steve Madden Padlock and Key Pendant Necklace to be mine ASAP. It features a gorgeous gemstone, snake chain, and a long length that’s perfect for layering. Amazon Shop now: $26; amazon.com These Swarovski stud earrings are another beloved find, characterized by their pink crystals, rose gold finish, and unique front and back design that catches light from all angles. Simply add them to any V-Day look for the ultimate finish. Amazon Shop now: $225; amazon.com While the above fashion staples will elevate any romantic look, there are still several options to choose from. Shop the entire Amazon Valentine’s Day fashion section here and check out more of my favorites below. Amazon Shop now: $128; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $60–$99; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $61 (Originally $218); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $32; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $65; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Gabrielle Union Just Reinvented How to Wear a Blazer in the Most Universally Flattering Way It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Skin-Tightening Device Is Basically Like an At-Home Face Lift