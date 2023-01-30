Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less

Including pretty tinted lip balms and rose-scented shower scrubs.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 10:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon beauty under $10 valentine's day
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Here’s an early Valentine’s Day treat: Amazon has a secret storefront filled with a curated selection of fan-favorite beauty products, including highly-rated shopper selects, viral beauty buys, and a smattering of items that just so happen to be InStyle-approved. The best part? Many of the items are $10 or less (score!). Below, shop everything we’re eyeing to buy ourselves and our loved ones from the secret storefront — starting at just $5.

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

Amazon

A swipe of this tinted, buildable balm imparts a sheer wash of color, while a few more layers gives lips a noticeable hue. There are seven flattering shades to choose from (I’m partial to the orange-red and plummy hues), and each is bound to leave your lips ultra-soft thanks to the avocado oil infused in the formula.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup

Amazon

This fan-favorite mascara has a history of selling out — numerous times. As its name suggests, it’s designed to deliver maximum length, and according to shoppers, it delivers: “Lashes look separated and long without any smudges or clumps,” said one customer, who added that it “lives up to its name.” The flexible brush separates lashes, too, making this tube a win all around for people who prefer long, fluttery lash looks.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $13); amazon.com

OGX Pink Sea Salt & Rosewater Gentle Soothing Body Scrub

Amazon

This beautiful body wash wafts a fittingly delicate, rosy scent — your skin (and shower) will smell, quite literally, as fresh as roses. Additionally, the body wash leaves skin with a soft, smooth feel thanks to sea salt, which gently sloughs away dead, dull skin.

Shop now: $6, amazon.com

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

Amazon

A favorite among InStyle editors and a go-to for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, these classic makeup removing wipes are a must in any beauty-lover’s collection. Ultra soft and effective in nixing even the most stubborn makeup, they’re perfect as a pre-cleansing step, for travel, and, of course, for those nights you simply cannot be bothered to spend time and effort sinkside.

Shop now: $10, amazon.com

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Amazon

This skin-smoothing, putty-like base performs on par with much pricier primers. One One shopper called it “by far is the best” primer they’ve ever bought, while others mentioned how it enhances the longevity of their foundation, providing smooth, all-day wear.

Shop now: $10, amazon.com

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press on Nails

Amazon

A foolproof remedy for ruddy looking nails, these press-ons provide salon-worthy talons in minutes, thanks to the pre-placed adhesive tabs. (The kit also includes nail glue, should you prefer a longer-lasting manicure.) The sets are available in a bevy of fun colors, including sultry burgundy and a racy cherry red, both of which are perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil, Long-Lasting Creamy Lip Liner - Peakaboo Neutral

Amazon

With its smooth, skip-free glide and creamy, opaque pigment, this lip liner is comparable to much pricier options, and has gone veritably viral on social media as a result. Choose from 10 truly stunning shades, including neutral browns, beiges, and a fiery red that feels particularly appropriate for the season.

Shop now: $5, amazon.com

OGX Smoothing + Liquid Pearl Luminescent Serum

Amazon

This smoothing hair serum enhances sleek styles: In addition to fighting frizz, it adds a luminescent, light-reflecting sheen. Shoppers say it smells “so good,” too, which is always a plus.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The $22 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner
This Growth-Promoting Leave-In Conditioner Creates Fuller and Longer Curls in Just 2 Months
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
Related Articles
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
Rapidlash
Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
Shoppers Are Using This $5 Multi-Stick on Their Cheeks, Eyelids, and Lips
Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint
Evolvetogether CPC - This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Droplette Sale
The Skincare Device Shoppers “Highly Recommend” for Fighting Wrinkles Is $200 Off for One More Day
Essence volume mascara
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
This Anti-Aging Sanitizer From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand Doubles as My Hand Moisturizer
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Chanel fragrance lotion
This Ultra-Popular Chanel Fragrance Is My Go-To — and It Now Comes in a Dreamy, Moisturizing Body Cream